Electric cars | A short electric car charge brought Jari Sulkanen an unexpected bill of 1,500 euros

At the end of the Levin holiday, Jari Sulkanen noticed that he had been charged more than a thousand euros for charging his electric car. He believes it will be resolved, but was surprised by the incident.

From Tampere Jari Sulkanen couldn’t believe his eyes after returning from a skiing holiday he spent with his family in Levi.

The journey was made with the family’s own electric car, which had been used at charging stations during bathroom breaks. In the end, Sulkanen noticed on his account of the Audi Charging charging service that he would have been charged almost 1,500 euros for charging an electric car lasting about ten minutes.

The longest charge was during the family meal and lasted less than an hour. The fastest, on the other hand, was ten minutes at the Tervola charging point. However, the end result seemed to be that the shortest charge was the most expensive for the family: its price tag was 1,466.27 euros.

“At home, the eyeballs bulged, the hair turned gray and the smile disappeared”, describes Sulkanen.

For a moment after wondering, Sulkanen stated that the amount cannot be correct, but there must be a mistake. He immediately contacted Audi by email.

The answer also came quickly: according to it, the charge was correct. According to Audi’s system, the amount would be correct because, according to the company’s information, Sulkanen’s car would have been at its charging station for more than 34 hours.

Fortunately, Sulkanen was able to prove the information incorrect, because he had re-charged the car just a few hours after the family had continued their journey from the charging point in Tervola towards home.

In its next response, Audi promised to find out what the issue is.

Sulkanen’s electric car is from Audi, and he pays his bill through the Audi Charging service. The Tervola charging station in Northern Finland is Recharge’s charging point.

Now A month has passed since the holiday trip and unfortunately Sulkanen has not been able to resolve the issue.

Sulkanen found out from the April invoice that he had been charged an incorrect amount of almost 1,500 euros. According to the bill, the amount had already been charged to his card.

“The bill raised the hairs on the back of my neck,” Sulkanen describes.

However, according to Sulkanen, the amount had not been debited from his card, even though he has authorized the charging fees for the electric car to go there automatically.

A feather says that he is confident that the matter will be resolved. The vagueness of the situation still upsets him.

“You have to send an email and be constantly aware of whether the amount has been debited from the account or not.”