Electric cars | A new entrant entered the group of cars carrying a giant battery

Giant batteries of one hundred kilowatt hours are becoming more common in electric cars. Now one is installed in the reborn car brand.

To the presented on Wednesday The Smart #5 SUV can store one hundred kilowatt-hours of electricity, which means a block battery and a large amount of energy.

It should reach about 550 kilometers in good conditions.

In addition to a large battery, the Smart #5 supports a high voltage of 800 volts. With it, you can milk electricity from certain public chargers faster than usual.

Fully electric cars the average size of the battery is roughly estimated to be around 60 kilowatt hours. The bigger the battery, the longer you should be able to go in theory.

A handful of brands have already crossed the hundred mark, but the whole thing is felt in the price tag.

For example, Volvo’s SUV EX90, which has a 111 kilowatt-hour battery, costs almost 100,000 euros. Another big battery, BMW’s i7, for that price you could get an apartment in Helsinki.

Large batteries are installed in heavy cars, so the large size eats up the benefit of the battery. On the other hand, a large battery attracts those who are hesitant to drive electric cars to the wheel, when the promise of a range increases.

Let’s go back to the new member of the big battery club, Smart. It is under the Mercedes-Benz umbrella future new old brand.

The brand used to make tiny city cars, until Mersu started cooperating with the Chinese Geely. As a result of the cooperation, Smart was practically crushed into a new electric car brand.

Its cars named #1 and #3 recently went on sale in Finland. The latter was described in HS’s car test “as a basic electric car that fits perfectly”.

The car carrying the giant battery is Smart’s biggest model so far with number #5. It will arrive on the European market at the beginning of next year. There is no information about prices in Finland.

The new Smart has a length of 4.7 meters.

Battery above, the buyer going to the store should note that a large number of manufacturers state the gross capacity. In reality, the current used for driving is less.

Even in Volvo’s previously mentioned ratio, the actual amount is 107 kilowatt hours.

In the case of Smart, it is not yet known whether the battery is actually exactly one hundred kilowatts in size or not. Veho, which imports the car brand, tells HS that previous Smarts have been declared according to gross capacity.

With that logic, the viitos-Smart’s battery would fall short of 95–98 kilowatts.

It’s still big.