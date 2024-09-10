Electric cars | A new electric car appeared to challenge the year’s favorite

Electric cars|Kia’s new car challenges Volvo’s little hit. The brand tries to sell at least a thousand new cars a year.

to the market cars appear at certain intervals, which are loaded with expectations of an “electric people’s car”.

Then a tolerable price and adequate technology should go hand in hand. In addition, it should be successful at a time when the sale of new cars is collapsing in Finland.

Now, a new car from South Korean Kia called EV3 joins the candidate line.

“It is not possible to change the entire market, but with EV3 we are at least trying to do our part, that is, we are looking for significant growth from there,” says the brand director Kalle Kaura from Astara, which imports the brand.

The “prototype” of the EV3 was shown to the media at Flamingo in Vantaa. Subscribers will receive their first cars before Christmas.

of eV3 was presented on Tuesday in Vantaa.

It is a fully electric SUV with a starting price of around 37,500 euros. The amount is a lot of money, but approx 19,000 euros less than the average price of a new fully electric car in Finland last year.

The car arrives at a congested intersection. Volvo was mentioned so many times at the press conference that there was no ambiguity about the car’s main competitor.

Volvo’s EX30 is this year’s best-selling new electric car with almost 1,700 registrations. Kia’s first annual goal for the challenger is one thousand units.

The Koreans have made their car, for example, one centimeter higher and more than seven centimeters longer. The operating range forecasts beat Volvo, but the official radius of electric cars should be viewed critically.

It is also easy for Kia to buckle up when the car is not in traffic. Volvo’s bugs have already been fixed with updates, but the vagaries of the EV3 will be resolved in November at the earliest, when the first front-wheel drive cars arrive.

Digivipstakes Korean is enough. In front of the driver, there is a view of two large screens, and the artificial intelligence can inquire about cafes along the way, for example.

“In previous models, the voice commands had to be very specific. Basically, you had to know how to give the right kind of command so that the car could interpret it. Now, with the help of artificial intelligence, the aim is specifically to have a more natural conversation with the car,” says the product manager Tuukka Makkonen.

The conversation must be in English.

“The Finnish language is not available now, at least at the beginning.”

The key can be replaced with a mobile phone. According to the sign, you can enter even if your phone’s battery runs out.

“We come next to the car with an empty mobile phone and press the power button on the mobile phone, and there is just enough power to open the car doors.”

In the middle of the Kia’s cab is a level like this, which unfortunately does not turn one way or the other.

In the middle of the cockpit there is a platform that can be stretched. The idea is that you can place a laptop or snacks in it during a charging break. Too bad this spread doesn’t turn into a lap tray.

You should be careful with the small print of the price list, because not all amusements are included in the entry level that starts with a triple number. Kia expects the heaviest sales for the version priced at around 43,000 euros.

Volvos are stalking buyers with the same price gems.

In the automotive industry euromarks embrace electrification as trade fades. For example Volkswagen is considering closing factories in Germany.

“The level of customer orders in the market is very weak,” continues brand director Kaura.

So, exceptionally few cars are ordered from factories of different brands. After a certain period of time, it is reflected in poor registration numbers.

However, the automotive industry estimates that the trade of new cars will start to grow next year.

All future electric Kias will look similar. In the picture, the rear of the EV3 in front and the rear of the EV9, which uses a similar design language, in the back.

Koreans there is optimism, because its electric car family will grow by at least three new passenger cars in a year and a half.

“In other words, quite a lot of different-looking electrified stuff is coming,” says Kaura.

Kia is fifth in the Finnish new car market with a market share of 7.7 percent. Its electric competitor Volvo is second with 11.2 percent.

The absolute king of the hill is Toyota, whose share is approaching a fifth of the new car market.