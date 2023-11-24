The number one enemy of the batteries is coming. To cope with the drop in temperatures typical of the season cold due to which the batteries can be put to the test in terms of consumption and duration, Geotab – specializing in connected vehicle technology – has identified some recommendations. The indications are based on an analysis developed starting from aggregated and anonymized data collected through 3 million trips made by electric vehicles and 550,000 hours of driving, aimed at better understanding the impact of temperature and speed on autonomy

1. Take advantage of the vehicle’s features

The daily autonomy of an electric vehicle is influenced by the external temperature: the energy coming from the battery, in fact, not only powers the vehicle, but also the auxiliary systems for regulating the passenger compartment temperature (heating and cooling systems). To enjoy pleasant warmth, owners of electric vehicles should therefore consider using heated seats and steering wheels, where available, instead of working only on the passenger compartment. This last process may indeed require up to 3000-5000 watts and is much less efficient than seat and steering wheel heating (equal to about 75 watts), which transfers heat to the body by conduction. Taking advantage of these functions, with which more and more vehicles are equipped, offers drivers comfort without having to resort to heating the entire passenger compartment.

2. Pre-condition your car on very cold days

On particularly cold days, instead of turning on the heating when you get into the vehicle, it is useful to take advantage of the possibility of warm up the car beforehand, where possible. If the electric vehicle is heated when it is charging and not while driving it, its range will not be affected and excessive battery consumption will be avoided.

3. Change your driving style

The driving style always affects the range of electric vehicles, regardless of the weather: acceleration, sudden braking and high speeds cost dearly in terms of energy. Anticipating braking by avoiding sudden stops allows the regenerative braking system to work at its best, recovering otherwise wasted energy and storing it in the battery. By doing so, it is at the same time possible to limit the need to come to a complete stop, thus conserving momentum and using less battery to maintain an adequate speed. Changing your driving style also means having a guide more prudent and less exposed to the risk of accidents and consequently to the increase in insurance costs, as well as allowing further optimization of maintenance costs, for example those relating to the braking system.

4. Use eco mode

Eco mode works slightly differently for each electric vehicle but, in general, it is useful for reduce energy consumption and increase mileage by limiting power to the traction motor and energy-intensive functions such as cabin heating. In winter, eco mode can help make the car safer to drive: by reducing power, the car accelerates more slowly and reduces the possibility of wheel spin on icy roads.

5. Check the tire pressure

Tire pressure decreases as the outside temperature drops, resulting in greater rolling resistance and lower mileage. It is therefore recommended to check tire pressure every monthbut above all when external temperatures change significantly with the passing of the seasons.