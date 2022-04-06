If you are the owner of aelectric car or hybrid and you live in Lazioto Rome or in the vicinity of the capital you have to know the concessions provided for these electrified cars in the city.

Electric car concessions in the city of Rome

L’electric car in addition to not paying the road tax has other facilities such as the ability to park for free in the paid parking lots (those with the blue stripes to be clear) and above all enter the ZTL areas free even when the gateway is active with limited traffic where other cars without a permit cannot circulate.

Active Rome ZTL gate, electric cars enter without problems at no cost.

Hybrid car concessions in the city of Rome

Even the hybrid cars they have some facilities in cities like la free parking on the blue lines of the paid parking lots. Hybrids CANNOT though enter for free in the ZTL areas when the gateway is active with limited traffic where 100% electric cars can pass.

With the electric car in Rome you can circulate in the ZTL for free

(The Colosseum with the Mazda MX-30)

Can I move with an electric car in the ZTL in Rome?

The answer is YESyou can circulate with theelectric car within the ZTL areas being a purely electric vehicle. Always YES is the answer for owners of hybrid cars: you can park for free with a hybrid car but not enter the ZTL.

You also need to know, very importantly, which to take advantage of concessions like theaccess to the ZTL areasenter the gates or park on the blue lines with yours 100% electric car (or hybrid) the license plate must be registered in the database of Rome Services for Mobility Srl otherwise you get a nice fine at home!

There is no need for any explicit marking or authorization: all vehicles a exclusively electric traction can circulate freely in the ZTL while electric and hybrid cars do not pay for parking on blue stripes automatically.

LTZ permit for electric cars how to apply for it?

The permit to enter the ZTL in Rome with an electric car is requested online by registering the vehicle license plate on the portal of Rome Mobility.

From Tuesday April 12, 2022 registration is done exclusively by One-stop shop digitalusing the SPID and the THERE IS (electronic identity card). The credentials used previously will no longer be active. In any case, the authorizations already obtained previously will remain valid and it will not be necessary to ask a new question.

How to check the license plate of the electric or hybrid car in the municipality of Rome

Now that you have registered you can log in to verify the registration of the your license plate by choosing in the appropriate form of the same site theoption between electric or hybrid carthe type of vehicle (car, lorry, motor vehicle, three-wheeler, quadricycle, moped or special use)

Online form for checking the number plate of the electric car ZTL Rome

From the verification we carried out with the plate of the electric car that we have in the editorial office, the answer is positive: “Car is already registered in our systems”so we are ready to move safely inside the ZTL even when the gates are active.

Check verification of registration of ZTL Rome electric car license plate

In case the license plate of a new car does not show up still present it is recommended to try again after a few days to allow the Motorization to update lists.

For the electric vehicles with foreign license plates or belonging to Diplomatic Corps it is possible to communicate the license plate online.

The new Mazda MX-30, electric set in Rome St. Peter’s Basilica

In the (recent) past, in order to circulate freely and for free in the ZTL of Rome with an electric car, it was necessary to carry out a request via email ATTACHING the photocopy of the vehicle registration document. Following the request for access to the ZTL the electric car was authorized without issuing any paper mark. The email address to which the request had to be sent was: pubbliciserviziZTL@agenziamobilita.roma.it

This procedure has been abolished. The request is now made only by the One-stop shop digital with the SPID and CIE.

