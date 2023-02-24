There will be an electric car with engine noise and not everyone was enthusiastic about it. See if version two of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is a good sound replacement.

We car fanatics are just a bunch of spoiled goatees. If we may take our reactions as a sample, the EV is a bad idea. Because people are firmly convinced that the entire experience of a car stands or falls on the basis of the engine sound. So you hear slogans like “as long as an electric car doesn’t make a sound, I don’t want one!”

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT

Hereby, there is / will be an electric car with sound. And from Dodge, who want to electrify the muscle car with their electric Charger Daytona SRT. What we talked about earlier about car enthusiasts being spoiled: the electric Charger gets ‘motor sound’! Sure, it’s not the real sound of mechanical components, but it’s better than nothing.

And yet Dodge still gets the wind from the front, because the sound sounds ‘nothing to’ according to many. It’s never right! Still, it helped, because Dodge is still working on the sound and the brand has now presented an improved version. Look, listen and judge for yourself:

New sound

The new sound of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT is an improvement if you ask us. The sound used to sound a bit cartoonish. It is still not necessarily a nice roaring V8, but at least it sounds a bit more natural. Since it’s in a car that can only be seen in a factory hall, we unfortunately can’t hear what the sound is at high revs or while driving, but well, that will come.

Just like the whole car, by the way. Dodge seems to be close to a production model, but has not yet announced anything concrete.

