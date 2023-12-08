There are talks between the Volkswagen giant and the Renault Group. The indiscretion comes from Handelsblatt and if it were confirmed it would give rise to a real production monster. A monster that would aim to produce a low-cost electric vehicle, under 20 thousand euros. The joint venture would in fact be aimed at the production of electric vehicles.

Discussions are at an early stage and spokesmen for Volkswagen and Renault declined to comment. However, we know that VW has been on the hunt for a partner for some time to reduce the costs of electric cars and that De Meo himself, CEO of Renault, has repeatedly reiterated the concept that only with an agreement between various manufacturers would it be possible to achieve the fundamental savings of scale to reduce the costs of battery-powered cars. In any case, the agreement between the two groups would lead to an annual production of 250,000 vehicles.