Can you buy a decent electric car for under 10,000 euros?

Electric driving is not that expensive. The purchase is a different story. The private individual is mainly dependent on the second-hand market. Buying a new electric car is mainly for the business market. Prices of 35,000 to 45,000 euros for a modern EV are very normal. However, it is also very normal that an average household does not have the money ready to purchase an electric car.

Electric car under 10,000 euros

In this article the focus is on the affordable. You are looking for an electric car, but with a strict budget in mind. Let's say buy an electric car for under or around 10,000 euros. The market is not yet such that you get a very diverse range of EVs. Unfortunately, we are not there yet. However, it is not the case that you are solely dependent on 10-year-old EVs with old technology.

We found four used electric cars with a budget of approximately 10,000 euros. This includes a SEPP subsidy of 2,000 euros. So we actually looked for EVs on Marktplaats with a price tag of about 12 grand. This is what emerged in our search.

Nissan Leaf Tekna 30 kWh – €8,900

With a year of manufacture of 2018, this is not a prehistoric Leaf. Yet such a cheaper electric car is still one with a manual. For example, the CHAdeMO 4-pin connection is not the European standard with this Leaf. The fast charging capacity of 47 kW is also not exactly groundbreaking. You can buy a fully-fledged electric car for a reasonable price.

Renault Zoe R135 52 kWh – €10.3350

A Renault Zoe from 2020, with a 52 kWh battery for just over 10 grand including subsidy. We found this on Marktplaats. What you should pay attention to with this Renault is that the price often does not include the battery. Unfortunately, that is also the case on this occasion. The idea behind this construction is that the actual purchase of the car is lower, but you do have to pay monthly for the use of the battery pack.

The monthly prices vary from around €79 per month to €129 per month for the Zoe with a 52 kWh battery. The price depends on the number of kilometers you travel. Good to keep in mind if you are in the market for an electric Renault Zoe.

Smart Forfour EQ 17.6 kWh – €9,950

It is certainly not a mileage eater. The fully electric Smart is primarily a city car. But hey, if it's good enough for Jort Kelder, it's also good enough for you. This copy is from 2019, has run 30,000 km and also comes with a 24-month warranty. The latter is also reassuring, if you are still a bit hesitant about the complex technology of an EV.

Such Smart also looks nice. The range, yes, is not great with such a small battery. Expect a range between 65 and 100 kilometers. Really a car for that, because as a primary vehicle there are too many disadvantages to the Smart Forfour EQ.

Hyundai IONIQ EV 30.5 kWh – €8,100

This is not a crazy offer. The Hyundai is listed for 10,100 euros on Marktplaats, so for convenience we assume that the advertiser does not show the price including subsidy. Because that can sometimes cause confusion.

It is the most complete car on this list. That price did not come out of the blue. With a mileage of 225,750 the IONIQ EV from 2018 well broken in. You can expect a practical range of about 150-175 kilometers. It makes the Hyundai something more than just a city car, but still not an EV to drive to the south of France.

Conclusion

The used electric car market is young. The offer is slightly better compared to a few years ago. There are no truly modern EVs for a reasonable price yet. Anyone hoping for fast charging of more than 50 kW and a range of more than 300 kilometers must either continue saving or be patient. Because those EVs are not yet offered within this budget. Its a shame, but there is nothing to do about it.

