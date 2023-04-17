Research in the electric car industry continues in various fields. Batteries and motors are the most famous components, but great interest is centered around inverters and Power Electronics in general, i.e. all the electrical components that modulate voltage, current, frequency and in general the management of power between the battery and motors. Inverters based on silicon IGBTs are the most popular in contemporary industry, but a replacement process is underway that is bringing new materials and technologies to the fore.

Semiconductors

Manufacturers are increasingly looking at WBG, acronym for Wide Band-Gap Semiconductors, i.e. semiconductors with a large energy gap. In general, semiconductors are a class of materials whose electrical conductivity is not constant, but varies under the influence of other properties, such as temperature and voltage. In detail, the WBGs are semiconductors capable of withstanding high electric fields and therefore high voltages. Furthermore, they can be operated at high switching frequencies, which implies better performance and fewer filtering problems. Finally, the high frequencies cause the electrical energy to be discretized into smaller “packets”, which is why a smaller amount of energy is accumulated in the various capacitors and inductors, opening up the possibility of reducing their size. This means that the final product guarantees equal performance with smaller dimensions and weight saving on materials or vice versa that ensures greater performance with the same dimensions. However, the main advantage is obviously improved efficiency, reducing energy losses and extending the vehicle’s range for the same battery capacity.

Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) both have an energy gap between their valence bands three times higher than that of pure silicon. This causes there to be a clearer difference between their conductive state and that of electrical insulator. However, gallium nitride has a higher electron mobility, which can be up to 30% higher in comparison with silicon carbide. Silicon carbide, on the other hand, can count on a greater thermal conductivity, which makes it ideal for use in high-power applications where large heat losses occur, such as for example on electric cars and in general in the mobility sector. Conversely, according to Navitas Semiconductor, an American company specializing in superconductors, the high electron mobility of gallium nitride makes it suitable for high-performance and high-frequency applications, but at low powers. Furthermore, only a small fraction of the chip is consumed by the electrode, so the use of GaN ensures low capacitance, making it easier to achieve high switching frequencies.

Present and future inverters

Silicon carbide inverters are already a well-established reality in the electric car scene, rapidly gaining the upper hand over traditional silicon components. Among the many examples available we mention that of the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore, as explained in FormulaPassion.it by the engineer Davide Danesin, GT Line Program Director at the Modena brand: “Right from the start we wanted to go with a more advanced mosfet technology which is that of silicon carbides. It is a technology that has been used in racing for a long time, especially since electrification, not only in Formula E, but also in Formula 1. It is the best known solution from the point of view of the ability to control very high currents and they are particularly efficient in converting the direct currents arriving from the battery to high frequency”.

A slightly different story for gallium nitride, which is currently estimated to be used in applications up to 650 Volts and 20 kW, against over 1000 V and 20,000 kW for silicon carbide. According to IDTechEx furthermore, gallium nitride inverters would still be cost-prohibitive, but could reach the market in the medium term hybrid silicon carbide and gallium nitride units for voltages up to 600 V. Even earlier, forecasts estimate the diffusion of internal 400 V charging modules and gallium nitride DC-DC converters, being able to exploit the benefits thanks to the lower voltage and power values ​​involved.