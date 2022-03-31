To understand how a ‘electric car and if it is functional to your mobility needs, now there is the program Hyundai Electric Driving Experiencea Long Test Drive on the Kona Electric thanks to which it is possible to drive the model in the version with battery from 64 kWh. The initiative is in effect until June 30, 2022 and allows you to get behind the wheel of the electric B-SUV for two days.

How to test an electric car before buying it

Before buying an electric car like the Hyundai Kona Electric it is now possible to try it for a few days. To join the program it is possible book through Hyundai showrooms or directly online on the Hyundai website. Here you can choose up to 2 days of test drive and your reference Hyundai dealer.

Once you have completed the procedure by entering your personal data, a summary email allows you to confirm the reservation and it selected showroom contact the user to define together the details for the withdraw and the return of New Kona Electric.

Kona electric test drive: Before buying it, you can try the electric Kona for 2 days

All the cars tested are also supplied with a charging cable e MyHyundai Card Chargethe largest recharging network in Europe that allows you to recharge comfortably at the columns of the main operators and at discounted rates.

Hyundai Kona electric, engine, battery and range

New Kona Electric has two different electric powertains: the version long-range with 64 kWh battery is equipped with an electric motor from 204 hp (150 kW) of maximum power, which allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.9 seconds.

The standard version has one 39.2 kWh battery and an engine from 136 hp (100 kW), guaranteeing 0-100 km / h in 9.9 seconds. Both versions give off 395 Nm of torque immediate.

Kona Electric can count on a range of up to 484 km in WLT

The version with 64 kWh battery has an autonomy of 484 kilometers (WLTP) with a single charge, while the 39.2 kWh model reaches 305 kilometers (WLTP) with an efficiency of 14.3 kWh / 100 km.

How to recharge the electric Hyundai Kona

There lithium battery Hyundai Kona electric yes charging from 10% to 80% in 47 minutes, using a 100 kW quick charger (DC).

Kona Electric can be equipped with an on-board charger 10.5 kW three-phasewhich allows significantly shorter charging times by using charging columns AC three-phase or wall-box compatible.

The Kona Electric is equipped with a 10.5 kW three-phase on-board charger

The car can also be recharged from normal electrical network housekeeperacross the ICCB cable (In-Cable Control Box).

Kona Electric, together with all Hyundai cars marketed in Italy, already complies with the homologation cycle WLTP and has Hyundai’s unique warranty of “5 years with unlimited km” and the guarantee of 8 years / 160,000 km on the high voltage battery.

Supertest of the electric car, on holiday with the Kona

About the electric Kona read the story of test that Newsauto in the summer of 2021, a decidedly particular supertest, “On vacation with the Kona” with an autonomy test on a motorway route of 1,000 km at an average speed of 130/135 km / h.

