“We will start working groups and then we will reconvene a meeting. Let's define a platform to submit to the Government, which however must be clear on some points”. The mayor of Turin, Stefano Lo Russo, is right, who in an interview with La Stampa explains that in this way, on the green mobility front, we can no longer move forward: “The Government – attacks Lo Russo – must tell us without hesitation whether whether you believe in the transition to electric or not”. Yes, because if all the official documents say that they firmly believe in the transition towards zero-emission cars, then every day authoritative government representatives shoot down electric cars. Starting with Salvini who – incidentally – is not only Minister of Transport but also Deputy Prime Minister. Perhaps, or rather without perhaps, President Meloni is right when he says of his men in the Government “These do not realize the institutional roles they hold”. An elegant way to translate the popular “we're not at the Bar”. Someone better explain it to him.