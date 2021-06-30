The electric cars until now they have enjoyed one facilitated taxation. In Italy for example they are exempt from car tax at least for the first 5 years and then they pay one discounted rate compared to endothermic. They also have free access to LTZ and do not pay i parking lots on the blue stripes.

However, the benefits are not eternal also because over time they will create a hole in the state budget, which is now covered by the excise duty on traditional petrol and diesel fuels?

Taxes on electric cars in Texas

In countries where the diffusion of electric vehicles is greater, discussion has begun on future taxes to be applied to electric cars. For example in the US the State Senate of Texas is arguing about a bill which from 2023 imposes a fee of $ 200 per year to owners of electric and hybrid cars.

It is a kind of super stamp that would be added to some complementary measures: 190 dollars for those who travel more than 9,000 miles a year and an annual supplement of 10 dollars to finalize the new charging infrastructure

Taxes on electric cars, some say no

Electric car owners in Texas would almost pay by law 400 euros to drive their battery-powered vehicle on the Texas streets. The bill was obviously not well received by those directly involved.

Tom Smith, executive director of the Texas Electric Transportation Resources Alliance, in fact stated: “I think we should pay a fair tax, but what is meant by ‘fair’?” The $ 200 fee represents one double digit compared to that paid by petrol vehicles of an equivalent segment.

