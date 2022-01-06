Car manufacturers and governments don’t have the same goal in terms of electric cars. Obviously: those who produce want to obtain profits, those who administer must think about the well-being of the community, also in terms of ecology. For this reason the meeting point is an economic compromise: is called incentive, and is set up when governments impose market rules which, although ideal in the long term, are not economically accessible in a short time.

Electric cars still cost a lot, in fact. AND the managing director of the Stellantis group, Carlos Tavares, He knows. He told the newspaper Repubblica what he thought would be needed to find the ‘meeting point’ between customer wishes, policy objectives and company targets. “Electric car technologies currently cost 50 percent more than traditional ones. Obviously, we cannot pass this cost on fully to consumers, especially the middle class, because they would stop buying. At the same time we cannot operate at a loss, because we would be forced to restructure the activities and this would be relevant social repercussions. For our part, what we can do is accelerate innovation as much as possible. We need some time, because we will be able to absorb the costs by 2025-2026. This means that for the next five years it would be good for governments to support sales with aid, so that middle-class people can also benefit from the benefits of clean and sustainable mobilityTavares explained.

Italy has for now cleared incentives for the purchase of electricity, trusting that the system will be able to feed itself. Tavares has doubts about it, and remembers that contacts with the government are an activity of constant pressure. After all, Stellantis is not the only manufacturer to want bonuses. “We have continuous discussions with the governments of the countries in which we operate, in Italy, France, Germany, the United States. Each country has its own budget problems but the strategy does not necessarily have to be the same for everyone, because the markets are different from each other. In Italy, for example, the market is focused on segments A and B, smaller cars. The question is therefore specific: how do we protect Italian customers’ access to clean mobility? We have regular contact with the government, we have already said that if electrification is not sustained, it will have an impact on the growth of the electric car market and this would generate other consequences“.