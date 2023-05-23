In contrast to previous years, the subsidy pot is not going so fast.

The government would like to put you in an electric car as soon as possible. The cabinet hopes to get you across the bridge by means of a subsidy. In practice, of course, this is not the case. The subsidies in the Netherlands are not so strong that an electric car is suddenly dirt cheap. This makes cars with a petrol engine even more attractive. Moreover, private individuals hardly buy a new car in the Netherlands.

In previous years, the subsidy pot of tens of millions of euros turned out to be gone in no time. That will be different in 2023. We are only in May of this year, but with current developments predicts automotive professional Jasper Verweij that the pot does not run out.

Subsidy pot electric car

Since 1 January of this year, 67 million euros have been made available. 4 million euros less compared to 2022. There is now 44.49 million euros left. In short, it’s not exactly a storm. And now tell yourself. A subsidy of 2,950 euros on an electric car of up to 45,000 euros still makes an EV unaffordable for many people.

Situation

With the current state of affairs, another 15,081 new electric cars are eligible for a subsidy, provided they meet the conditions, of course. You can also get a subsidy (2,000 euros) on an electric occasion. For this group, 40.2% of the annual budget has been used up and 9,690 second-hand vehicles are still eligible for subsidy.

The government would undoubtedly have preferred to see developments differently. They will have to come up with something else if they want to cram the Netherlands into the electric car en masse. Even on the business side, petrol cars are becoming popular again among lease drivers. In the end, it is all about the icicles and the frugal Dutchman chooses what suits him or her best financially. ShockingI know.

