Solid-state batteries are one of the most interesting technologies for the future of the electric car. Their name derives from the solid and no longer liquid state of the electrolyte, the substance which is placed between the electrodes of each cell and which makes possible the transport of ions, fundamental for those chemical reactions which generate electric current. Thanks to this characteristic, solid-state cells offer considerable advantages, above all in terms of greater energy and power released at the cost of a lower weight and size of the battery itself. The main obstacle remains the creation of a large-scale production process, with various other problems based on the technology developed. In fact, solid-state batteries are developed with various compositions, which can be grouped into three macrogroups: polymeric, oxide and sulphide systems

Polymer systems

One of the most critical aspects of the new generation of batteries is the interface between the solid electrolyte and the electrodes, with the difficulty of making the two surfaces adhere perfectly to ensure maximum ion mobility through the exchange surface. To improve this aspect, in some classes of batteries, the electrolyte has polymers inside it. The production process of this particular class of batteries is relatively easy, cheap and compatible with currently existing manufacturing processes. The electrolyte-electrode interface also has good compatibility, but there are also negative implications. One of these is the reduced anti-oxidant power and the high operating temperatures requests, which make it complex to manage on board the vehicle. Furthermore, the mobility of the ions is not excellent and, contrary to other solid-state technologies, the fire risk is not entirely absent. Finally, polymer systems are those with the least gains in energy density compared to common liquid-electrolyte lithium-ion cells.

Oxide systems

Another class of solid-state batteries is the oxide-based one, with an electrolyte generally made of ceramic material. The mechanical and electrochemical properties are good and the cells are stable even under standard ambient conditions. From a safety point of view, the oxide systems are better than the polymeric ones and the cells boast a high mechanical resistance, while being at the same time fragile and not very ductile. The production process, however, requires high sintering temperatures to melt the contact surface between the electrolyte and the electrodes, with consequent difficulties in implementing its large-scale production.

Sulphide systems

Sulphide-based solid-state batteries are the ones that overall have the most promising characteristics. The contact surface between electrolyte and electrodes is clean, resulting in good ion conductivity. The mechanical and electrical properties are good and the production process is scalable with relative ease, provided that some contraindications are remedied. In fact, the cells are chemically unstable and highly reactive to water and air, which is why an inert gas-based atmosphere is required during assembly. Also, gods are generated during operation toxic products based on sulphidesto be managed appropriately so as not to cause damage to human health.

The report published by IDTechEX shows how research on the various types of solid-state batteries is distributed among the three main industrial poles of the globe: North America, Europe and Asia. China and Japan are currently focusing more on sulfide and oxide based systems, while in Europe and North America the focus is mainly on oxide and polymeric systems. At the moment, however, it is still too early to predict if and when solid-state batteries will ever spread on the market and above all in what form.