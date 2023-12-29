But has the king really fallen, or at least is he about to fall? Not exactly a tumble because it doesn't suit someone like Elon Musk, but an overtaking seems to be taking place by BYD, which is happily circling towards the podium as the world's leading manufacturer of electric cars. After all, this was to be expected, given that China has now become an infinite hotbed of brands (there are 170 of them) to which we must add the various versions and restylings for a jungle of models that are often very similar to each other and very far from the concept of car we grew up with.

According to data reported by ANSA, between January and October, 1.3 million BEVs were exported to the world, almost a third of total Chinese production. The point is to understand, but above all Musk should do so, because despite the coat of arms he carries, a brand like Tesla is being overtaken: perhaps it is a question of lower prices? Yes, but not only. To optimize costs and supplies, the owner of BYD, Wang Chuanfu, has opted for the in-house production of the batteries to equip his cars with. A Columbus egg that, apparently, is bearing fruit.