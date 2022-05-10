In the rental car fleet Hertz Italy a series of 100% electric models arrive. Yes sports valley Tesla And Polestar up to the electric models of the Stellantis group. Peugeot e-208 And and-2008 in fact they are part of the general fleet while Fiat 500e is available for hire in Italy selection.

Hertz electric car rental

Hertz electric rental cars cater to all mobility needs. In fact, the global car rental giant has signed contracts with Tesla for rental Model Y And Model 3 and with Polestar.

In Italy, on the other hand, the choice fell on the models of the Stellantis Group, such as the Peugeot e-208 And and-2008.

The electric Fiat 500e becomes part of the Hertz Selezione Italia rental fleet

The Hertz rental fleet of electric cars also includes the Fiat 500e within the prestigious Selezione Italia, which joins the summer restomods of Beach: Icon-e And Fiat “Carlo” Icon-e by Garage Italia.

Charging electric rental cars

How does the charging of electric rental cars work? On this type of vehicle, Hertz offers specific services and a real guide on battery vehicles. It is no coincidence that on the Hertz website there is one dedicated section precisely to these vehicles, complete with an explanation of the different types of electrified solutions, the advantages of these technologies and practical suggestions for using them.

At the time of rental is also provided a package that includes theapp Shell Recharge (up Apple Store And Google Play) through which to identify i charging points.

Hertz offers free “refueling” on electric vehicle rentals

For the types of hourly, daily, weekend and weekly rentals, Hertz offers free “refueling”. Also in the Hertz collection points there are now charging points up to 22 kW.

Tesla rental with Hertz

The rental of a Tesla with provides for free recharging at the supercharger of the brand, thanks to a token provided by Hertz at the time of rental.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y have also been part of the Hertz fleet since June

Elon Musk’s electric cars Model 3 And Model Y for hire are available from June.

Fiat 500e electric test video

Test the electric Fiat 500e VIDEO

