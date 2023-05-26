An interesting solution of rental for electric cars is offered by Hertz with E-XperiencAnd. The fleet of EV vehicles that can be rented ranges from electric pole star 2, Tesla Model 3, Peugeot e-2008, DS3 E-Tense to the vehicles of Italy selectionwith the Fiat 500e and the restomods of Fiat 500 from the 60s (equipped with the electric kit of Newtron).

Hertz rental electric cars

In Hertz’s fleet of rental electric cars there are Polestar 2, Tesla model 3 long range, Peugeot e-2008, DS 3 E-Tense and those within Selezione Italia.

Fiat 500e for hire with Hertz

It is possible to rent Italian models such as the Fiat 500e and the restomods of the Fiat 500s of the 60s (equipped with the Newtron electric kit), which Hertz introduced in the fleet in the two variants Fiat 500 Jolly Icon-e “Spiaggina” And Fiat 500 “Carlo” Icon-etribute to sportsmanship and ad Abarth. Among the commercial, they are currently available Renault Kangoo EV And Nissan TownStar EV.

Electric car rental with simplified charging

Hertz rental electric cars are eligible for the program E-Xperience where the use of the electric car is simplified to the maximum, such as recharging made very easy through the token (Key-fob) which is delivered together with the car keys and that enable recharging upon arrival at the columnwithout the need for any registration, without a smartphone.

The cost of electric charging is billed by Hertz separate from the rental cost

The Key-fob for charging allows access to the 98% of top-up points distributed on the territory. Electric consumption will come comfortably charged on invoice separate from the rental cost.

Prepaid rental electric car top-up

Hertz expects the CPO – Charge Purchase Optiona service of prepaid recharge available for those who do not have time to recharge when returning the vehicle (a battery charge level of at least 75% is required). To date the CPO is among the most requested services by those who choose L’E-Xperience.

The CPO – Charge Purchase Option is the prepaid top-up service

Cars rented with E-Xperience can be for one day or for the whole weekend or for the whole month.

Who rents an electric car with Hertz

The first feedback gives a very positive picture, given the widespread satisfaction on the part of Hertz motorists who have tried the E-Xperience with the electric range. From the first months of experience it emerged that 60% of the requests come from the world of companies. Among private individuals, however, interest is growing and on average the age of Hertz guests stands at 45 years.

An electric car rented from Hertz travels an average of 170 km per day

The distances recorded by Hertz in Italy with electric cars do not exceed 170km per day hey 250km at the weekend. In longer rentals, the weekly average is around 700km and there was widespread ease of use of the reload tokens and related application to facilitate the identification of available points along the route.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 CALCULATE electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK