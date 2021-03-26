CEO Elon Musk had threatened employees who wanted to organize themselves with reprisals. One employee was fired. That contradicts labor law, ruled the labor protection authority.

D.he electric car maker Tesla has been held accountable for an anti-union tweet from its boss Elon Musk and other labor law violations in the United States. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) declared in a judgment published on Thursday, among other things, the dismissal of an employee who had campaigned for the formation of a union as illegal.

Tesla must compensate the man for any loss of income and offer to hire him again. The agency also ordered Musk to delete a 2018 tweet. According to the NLRB, the Tesla boss illegally threatened employees with losing stock options if they were unionized. There were initially no comments from Tesla and Musk. The group has so far denied misconduct.

On Wednesday, Tesla made headlines with the announcement that customers in the United States will be able to pay for electric cars with the crypto currency Bitcoin. “You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin,” tweeted Musk. In the coming months, this should also be possible outside the United States.