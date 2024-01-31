After the success of the initiative launched in the Netherlands in 2023, where in just six months 50% of the repairers in the Eurorepar Car Service network joined the program, in the coming months the network of workshops specialized in the repair and maintenance of cars of all brand will also extend the service to its centers in France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. Motorists in these countries will thus be able to have their electric or hybrid car repaired at the best price, within a network that is second to none in several European countries in terms of the number of multi-brand workshops.

Continuous assistance

For 20 years, Eurorepar Car Service has responded to the expectations of all customers, whatever the brand or age of their car, ensuring quality technical assistance at competitive prices. With the introduction of this new program for the maintenance of hybrid and electric vehicles, Eurorepar Car Service provides its network of repair centers with everything necessary to best face the challenges posed by the electric mobility revolution: from training to technical data, from repair methods to diagnostic tools, up to processing tools and all workshop equipment.

Eurorepar Car Service now has what it takes to respond to the challenge of the growth of the fleet of electric vehicles circulating in Europe, guaranteeing its customers the professionalism and experience of the repairers, as well as all the equipment necessary to carry out the maintenance of electric vehicles in safety and in strict compliance with the manufacturer's maintenance plans, to protect the warranties on the vehicle and the traction battery.

The program for electric and hybrid cars

Each workshop participating in the EV Label program will be able to count on the support of at least one 22 KWH charging station and thus offer quick recharges in the event of repairs or maintenance in a Eurorepar Car Service centre, making it as easy as possible to resolve the mobility problems of its customers .