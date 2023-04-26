The holy grail sought by the electric car industry is a battery with a high energy density, capable of storing large amounts of energy in a low weight. Lithium-ion cells, currently the most widespread technology on the market, reach values ​​slightly lower than 300Wh/kg, if we consider, for example, Tesla’s 4680 cells, reputed to be among the best around. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, such as petrol and diesel, amount to an order of magnitude over thirty times higher, around 10,000 Wh/kg. The industry is thus looking for new technologies that allow the batteries of the future to reduce this gap. One of the most interesting solutions in the research field is that of lithium-air cells.

Technology

To understand how lithium-air technology differs from the traditional one, it is advisable first to give an overview of the functioning of an electrochemical cell, the basic unit of batteries. Each cell is made up of two electrodes, the cathode and the anode, on the surface of which the chemical reactions of reduction and oxidation take place, respectively. In summary, at the anode the lithium atoms give up electrons becoming positive lithium ions. These then travel through a substance known as an electrolyte until they reach the cathode, where they regain the lost electrons. The flow of electrons thus travels along a circuit which connects the two electrodes, generating the electric current necessary for the operation of the motor.

In lithium-air cells, the cathode is no longer a solid electrode, but it is replaced by oxygen carried by a flow of air coming from the outside. Oxygen penetrates a highly porous structure like a sponge, typically made of a carbon-based material such as graphene. The oxygen molecules (O 2 ) react with positive lithium ions (Li+), giving life to lithium superoxide (LiO 2 ) or lithium peroxide (Li 2 OR 2 ). The removal of the solid cathode results in a weight saving which contributes to increasing the energy density, which can be further optimized if one chooses to replace the liquid electrolyte with a solid one. The result in this case are solid-state lithium-air batteries. The research focuses on solving the main problems of this technology, such as the rapid degradation of the cell and the high overheating, especially during the recharging processes which compromise its efficiency by wasting energy. However, promising results are coming from industry.

Up to four times the capacity

Last January, the Japanese cooperative between the National Institute for Materials Science (NIMS), SoftBank Corp. and Ohara Inc. announced that they are on track to solve the problem of rapid cell degradation. In fact, in 2021 the same cooperative had started the development of lithium-oxygen cells with an energy density of 500 Wh/kg, significantly greater than the 296 Wh/kg of Tesla’s 4680 lithium-ion cells. While it was previously believed that the wear and tear of air-based cells was due to reactions at the cathode, where the phase change of oxygen was thought to cause excessive mechanical stress, the researchers noted that the responsibility lies with the anode. Thus it was decided to develop a layer of solid electrolyte 6 micrometres thick to be applied to the anode to protect it from corrosion, without however compromising its lightness.

In April, however, researchers at the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) and the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory announced another major milestone. By controlling the chemical reactions between oxygen and lithium to obtain lithium oxide (Li 2 O) instead of the common superoxides and peroxides it helps to increase the energy density. Explains chemist Rachid Amide: “The chemical reaction of lithium superoxide or peroxide involves only one or two electrons per oxygen molecule, while lithium oxide involves four electrons.” Adds Larry Curtiss: “With further development we expect our new lithium-air battery design to arrive at the record energy density of 1200 Wh/kg. It’s nearly four times better than lithium-ion batteries.” Furthermore, the cells tested did not show particular degradation problems, proving to be still stable after a thousand charge and discharge cycles.

Market outlets

Scattered around the globe are various realities investing in the research of lithium-air batteries, such as Toyota, IBM and Samsung. Market forecasts also estimate that by 2031 new batteries will penetrate the industry with a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 10.5%. On the other hand, the achievements of science are encouraging and it seems only a matter of time before a new technology takes the place of the current lithium-ion cells. Oxygen-based batteries are among the candidates.