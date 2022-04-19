Here comes the first insurance made especially for electric cars. To propose it is Generali Italy within the policy Imagine New Streets 100% Electricavailable fromApril 1, 2022. The initiative is the first on the insurance market Italian to offer guarantees dedicated to owners of 100% electric cars.

Generali electric car insurance

There electric mobility is also gaining ground in Italy, especially in recent years under the pressure of government incentives and a growing offer of vehicles.

Generali Italia offers the first specific insurance for electric cars

To respond to this new market, Generali Italia has already made available to its customers Immagina Strade Nuove 100% Elettrico, the initiative of the Company that protects and protects owners of electric carsalready available at the agency network.

What does electric car insurance cover?

Specifically, what does electric car insurance cover? The Generali Italia policy provides guarantees for protection and management optimal vehicle even in moments of greatest vulnerability, such as those of charging of the car.

The Generali policy offers assistance especially on recharging

Imagine Strade Nuove 100% Elettrico foresees in fact roadside assistance in case of low batterywith on-site recharging or towing to the nearest column, extension of the theft, fire, damage due to atmospheric events or vandalism, to the charging cable and enhanced legal protection.

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 How car insurance is renewed

👉 Expired insurance fine what you risk

👉 All the news where we talked about auto insurance

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK