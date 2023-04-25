Brace yourself, because insurance for electric cars is going to skyrocket.

Everything used to be better. Back then you could drive electrically relatively cheaply. Those times are over, because the government is losing money because of this. The only option then is to load everything nicely again. But it doesn’t stop there, of course not. A Belgian study shows that insurance for electric cars will increase.

Electric car insurance

We may be talking about doubling here! This has several causes, according to a study by Capgemini for Assuralia. By 2030, you will probably pay a lot more for your car insurance. The news site GVA spoke with the consulting company Capgemini and who say that ‘that strong premium growth is due to the new car mobility that is coming our way’.

This new car mobility means that the cars (read: electric cars) are more expensive, but a defect or damage repair is also much more expensive to repair. There are also all kinds of technological gadgets on board, which means that there are more risks. Failure, for example, but also hacking it. All factors that the insurers will of course pass on to us. Incidentally, this is also the case with fuel cars. The researchers expect an increase of around 40% there. Not bad either.

Duration

Everything becomes more expensive. Insurance cannot be left behind. In addition to inflation, higher car prices and expensive repair costs are responsible for the increase. And speaking of the latter: electric cars are more often involved in accidents. This is because the drivers apparently do not yet have all technological gadgets under control and/or are more easily distracted by this.

Well then. According to the researchers, the time has come in 2030, when the price of your car insurance for your electric car will have doubled. Enjoy your ‘cheap’ insurance for a while.

