With the spread of electric cars car insurance companies are planning new coverage dedicated to battery-powered vehicles. Allianz Lithium for example it is the policy dedicated to electric cars or plug-in hybridsdeveloped by Allianz SpA. based on the international experience of Allianz Groupof partnerships with the main electric vehicle manufacturers, of distinctive skills in the field of risk management and Allianz Partnersleader in specialized roadside assistance

Allianz Lithium electric car insurance, what does it cover?

Allianz Lithium, the new insurance for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, adds to the traditional protections typical of a car policy, new guarantees and services capable of managing the typical risks of these vehicles.

Allianz Lithium is the new policy dedicated to electric and plug-in hybrid cars

In case of an accident RCA without fault or with partial faultUnlike traditional auto policies, with Allianz Lithium it is indeed possible protect the car’s new valueor its components including the traction battery, integrating the settlement of up to 100% of the damage.

Allianz Lithium provides assistance services for the electric car, especially in the event of a breakdown. For example, some electric cars they cannot be towedothers must only be repaired at authorized workshops from the manufacturer, i charging times the battery can also be very long.

Low battery insurance

The Allianz Lithium policy covers motorists in the event of low battery, providing emergency charging. Through its Operations Center, it sends an emergency vehicle equipped with fast-charge or, alternatively, a certified tow truck for electric vehiclesto transport the vehicle to the nearest “fast” column.

The policy in the event of a low battery also includes a tow truck to transport the car to the nearest “fast” column

In case of breakdown or accident that requires the intervention of the tow truck, you may prefer that the car be brought to nearest workshop of the manufacturer of the vehicle. Allianz Lithium also foresees this possibility.

Allianz also extends the protection to all proprietary charging accessoriesincluding the domestic column, and also protects in case of cyber attacksdirected at the car’s operating system, which could compromise its efficiency and safety.

