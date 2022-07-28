The Draghi government he is living his last weeks in office, even in view of the early elections, to manage current affairs and eventually close some ‘games’ he had started playing when political parties still appeared to be supportive. Among these matches is support for the automotive sector, with incentives. We know that the 2022 campaign was a half flop. Funds for traditional petrol and diesel cars have been selling like hot cakes, running out in two weeks. Whereas those for electric cars and plug-in hybrids are still almost all to be used. Steady money, already allocated, which does not seem to give motorists an appetite.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, head of the Ministry for Economic Development, would have proposed a solution to use the funds without having to increase the amount. The idea is to increase the contributiongoing from the current 3,000-5,000 euros (highest range with scrapping) to 4,500-7,500 euros for electricity; from 2,000-4,000 euros to 3,000-6,000 for plug-in hybrids. In this way the number of applicants for the bonus would be lower in quantitative terms, but the market could move a little since they remain well 176 million euros for electricity (still 85% of the original amount available) and 197 million for hybrids on tap.

This additional discount (equal to 50% more), it must be emphasized, it would only go to those with an income of less than 30,000 euros.

“Will it serve to make cars more attractive and to consume the money allocated for 2022? According to the trade associations it is not certain. In 2019 an incentive quota linked to the ISEE was introduced, 20 million, but it was not successful. And then all the acronyms, from Anfia to Federauto, passing through Unrae and Motus-E, are convinced that the use of funds would change, giving companies the opportunity to take advantage of the incentives. Which would then feed the second-hand market with electric cars at a more accessible price“, Reports the Corriere della Sera.