The traffic forecast for next weekend does not bode well: Holidays in half the country and in many of our neighbors have led the ADAC to fear massive traffic jams. This is unpleasant for everyone on the road. But with the increasing number of electric drivers, nervousness is on the rise again: how long will the battery last when stationary on a sunny day if the radio and air conditioning are to remain on? And at what point will the family start to sweat?