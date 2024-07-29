Zusammen mit dem ADAC haben wir die Probe aufs Exempel gemacht, und weil sich Staus trotz noch so präziser Prognosen eben doch nicht planen lassen, sind wir dafür nach Landsberg ins frisch eröffnete Testlabor Elektromobilität gefahren, in dem die Verbraucherschützer den E-Autos bei allen Wetterbedingungen und auf allen Streckenprofilen auf den Zahn fühlen wollen. Heute steht Sommer auf dem Plan von Laborleiter Dino Silvestro, und die Höhensonne brennt gnadenlos über dem Model Y, das mit 60 Prozent Batterieladestand in den simulierten Stau fährt und dann zum Stillstand kommt. Draußen hat es da schon über 25 Grad, doch drinnen sind es, der Klimaautomatik sei dank, erfrischende 21 Grad. Und so soll es bitte schön auch bleiben.

Lieber Schwitzen als Schlottern

Natürlich ist es im Stau mit stundenlangem Stillstand im Sommer lange nicht so schlimm wie im Winter, weil erstens die Hitze den Akkus weniger zusetzt als die Kälte und weil man zweitens den Insassen im Zweifel eher ein paar Stunden schwitzen zumuten mag, als bei Minusgraden zu schlottern. Sobald der Batteriestand also gefährlich niedrig wird, kann man sich einfach durch das Ausschalten des Autos aus der Affäre ziehen. Doch so ein bisschen Komfort wäre ja auch im Elektroauto wünschenswert, geht einem durch den Kopf, wenn sich der Stau partout nicht auflösen will. Also lassen wir das Auto an und entscheiden uns für Abwarten und (Eis-)Teetrinken. Erst recht, weil wir ja beim ADAC sind und zwischendurch mal ein Gelber Engel ein paar Erfrischungen vorbeibringen könnte.

Data logger and measured value storage in use Manufacturer

While the simulated traffic jam is still at a standstill and there is not a breath of wind in the climate chamber, the outside thermometer bravely continues to climb and approaches 35 degrees, which is now measured at midday even in our latitudes and is intended to mark the upper extreme of the experiment here. To simulate the rising position of the sun, more and more UV lamps are ignited above the bow. The sensor on the windscreen measures 60 degrees, on the dashboard it is over 40 degrees, and the owner Silvestro strongly advises applying sunscreen. But no matter whether in the footwell or on the head, the sensors in the cabin bravely continue to show the set 21 degrees. The air conditioning does have to be readjusted every now and then when the windows are briefly opened or someone gets out with a sore bladder. But the battery level is hardly affected even after three hours in a traffic jam: just six percentage points have melted away so far, and with them less than 30 kilometers of range.

Overview of supply and exhaust air in the chamber Manufacturer

Because not much else is happening, and unlike many stretches of highway, there is a stable internet connection in the climate chamber, we read a bit about the climate functions in the Tesla. After all, the developers have certainly thought about summer, the heat and also the traffic jams. For example, they have programmed a camping mode that is now serving us well. While most of the vehicle functions are shut down to save power, the air conditioning continues to run – and only for the seats that are actually occupied. The infotainment system also warbles, informs and entertains, and the USB ports continue to be supplied so that the cell phone does not run out of power. Alternatively, Tesla has programmed an overheating protection that is automatically activated when the interior temperature rises above 40 degrees – either with air conditioning or – then it is cheaper in terms of energy – simply with fresh air that is blown into the cabin from outside.

Time flows more and more slowly

The latter would of course not help us here and now, because it is already 35 degrees outside and Silvestro is keeping the chamber at the right temperature with 60 degrees hot air. The former will not be necessary, because we want to leave the air conditioning running anyway. It looks like we will not have to deviate from this strategy any time soon. After two thirds of the experiment is over after six hours, the battery still shows just under 50 percent. And outside, just like in real life, it is slowly getting cooler again.

Silvestro turns off one UV bulb after another and the temperature begins to drop. But time is moving more slowly because the hours in traffic last longer than in real life and with every degree outside temperature, a few minutes feel longer, no matter how cool and fresh it is inside.

That’s why the clock is increasingly becoming the focus of attention, especially since there’s just as little happening on the thermometer as there is on the on-board computer display. So after eight hours of simulated standstill, we feel quite relieved when we put the Tesla in reverse and roll it out of the ADAC sauna and into a day that has now heated itself up quite a bit. But as electric car drivers, we can now confidently stay cool and know after this day in the test lab that we don’t have to sweat even in the thickest of traffic jams: Even eight hours of standstill at 35 degrees consume so little of the battery, despite the air conditioning running and the infotainment system active, that you don’t have to worry about continuing your journey with 16 percent less charge.