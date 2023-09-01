Angelo Verotti – Publisher 3i Angelo Verotti – Publisher 3 https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/angelo-verotti-editora-3/ 09/01/2023 – 14:47

It is not new that Chinese automakers have overcome the distrust of Brazilian consumers. Let Caoa Chery, BYD, JAC Motors and, more recently, GWMor Great Wall Motors. The flag announced its arrival in the country in 2021 with the purchase of the Mercedes-Benz factory in Iracemápolis, in the interior of São Paulo, and presented its first models to the market this year. The investment of BRL 4 billion in the plant between 2022 and 2026 represents part of a total of BRL 10 billion to be invested by the company in the country in ten years. “We do want to be a big company in Brazil, but we don’t aspire to be number 1. If we do, it will be a market condition”told MONEY Ricardo Bastosdirector of institutional and government relations at GWM and also president of Brazilian Electric Vehicle Association (ABVE).

Part of this investment has been applied to the plant in São Paulo, inaugurated in January 2022 and with start of production scheduled for May 1, 2024, Labor Day.

The structure undergoes modernization with the inclusion of industrial processes in manufacturing. The company’s goal is to quintuple the space’s production capacity, currently 20,000 units per year.

The factory has a total area of ​​1.2 million m2 and when it is fully operational, in 2025, it should directly employ 2,000 people, in addition to 8,000 indirectly.

GWM’s largest operation outside China should be transformed into an export hub for the Americas. The company also has an assembly line in Ecuador and sells models in other countries in the region, such as:

* Argentina,

* Chile,

* Peru,

* and Uruguay.

Around the world there are several factories in China, with a unit also in Russia, and research and development centers in ten cities in seven countries.

The automaker’s plan is to launch ten products on the Brazilian market in three yearspart of them produced in the country.

The first import to land in the country was the medium SUV Haval H6 in PHEV (plug-in hybrid) and conventional hybrid versions. The model began to be made available to the market during the month of April and, in just over three months, 3,100 units were sold, a mark that surprised GWM executives, who predicted a maximum of 700 vehicles per month.

The expectation, given the good results, is to reach 10,000 sales in the year. “We practically lost the initial four months, but we are working to catch up, we will actually have eight months in 2023 alone”said Bastos.

The volume already sold in the country led the Haval H6 to the leadership among hybrids in Brazilsurpassing models such as the Toyota Corolla Cross, in second, with just over 2,800 units sold, and the Toyota Corolla Sedã, in third, with 1,800.

The specialist Cassio Pagliarini credited the performance in the ranking to the work carried out by GWM. “The company carried out advance sales, mass promotion, in addition to a gigantic test drive at the Interlagos circuit”said the partner of Bright Consulting. “He left a group of clients forwarded. When the lot was made available, she invoiced the vehicles. A job very well done and that generated an expected result.”

More than leading the ranking, the performance of the Haval H6 has made the company close the accounts in blue and helped in the forecast to end the year with a positive result. The information was revealed by Oswaldo Ramosvice president of operations for GWM in Brazil, during the launch of Now 03its first fully electric imported car in the country.

The hatchback sits among the cheapest in the category in the country, with a cost between R$ 150,000 and R$ 184,000, and expands the brand’s market potential, considering that the price of Haval starts from R$ 214,000 (H6 HEV) to R$ 269,000 (H6 PHEV) and reaches BRL 315 thousand (H6 GT PHEV).

GWM did not disclose the expected sales of the new model, which will compete directly with the Dolphin (R$ 149,800), launched in July by Chinese competitor BYD, with the JAC e-JS1 (R$ 135,900). thousand), with the Renault Kwid e-Tech (R$ 139.9 thousand) and the Caoa Chery iCar, the cheapest (R$ 119.9 thousand).

Leader in business in the Chinese market, BYD follows behind GWM in accumulated sales in Brazil until July — 2,500 against 3,100 between cars and light commercial vehicles, according to the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

Good news for GWM at a time when BYD is negotiating with the government of Bahia to set up a factory in the country. The agreement foresees an investment of R$ 3 billion for the construction of three units within the complex, where cars, trucks and buses will be manufactured, with the forecast of generating 5 thousand jobs.

The estimate is that production will begin between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, with an initial capacity of 150,000 units per year and the possibility of reaching 300,000.

In addition to Haval and Ora — lines of SUVs for urban use and electric compacts respectively —, GWM has two other sub-brands: the Tankwhich makes luxury off-road SUVs, and powerfocused on pickup trucks.

Initially, the automaker plans to produce two models in the country from the second half of 2024. “Let’s have a pickup truck [Poer] and a more robust Tank SUV. Both as a hybrid flex engine.”

The strategy outlined by GWM is praised by Pagliarini, who has more than 35 years of experience in automakers such as Ford, Hyundai and Renault.

“They [da GWM] are importing products suitable for the Brazilian market. They are not picking up off-the-shelf vehicles there [na China] and bringing it without modifications”, said the executive, noting that the products are well equipped, beautiful and have competitive prices. “Now it’s time to accumulate mileage in Brazil to see if everything is confirmed as promised.”

Support

As products are brought to market, GWM works behind the scenes to expand the dealer network Brazil has 35 open concessionaires, with plans to expand to 50 by the end of the year and reach around 130 by the end of 2024. According to Bastos, 28 groups are responsible for expanding the flag around here.

Attention to the dealer network extends to the supply chain.

“The company needs to have suppliers in Brazil not only for the common parts of the hybrid vehicle, but also for these special sets, such as the security technology.”

Ricardo Bastosdirector of GWM

The company expects to have domestic production of some components as the volume of production advances. At the parts storage and distribution center in Cajamar, a city in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, GWM houses 50,000 parts and components that will cover collisions, maintenance and natural wear and tear. The automaker says it doesn’t want to generate too much inventory at dealerships.

difficulties

In addition to the commercial issue, the challenges faced by GWM in Brazil primarily involve creating a connection with society and show what it will do for the environment to guarantee people’s quality of life.

“We are starting with a hybrid car, we are going to arrive with an electric one, we will have trucks and cargo transport vehicles, in addition to entering agribusiness with pickup trucks”, said Bastos. “The challenge we have is to make society exert influence and make the government understand that electromobility is important for Brazil and that the country needs to participate in the production of electrified vehicles.”