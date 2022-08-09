Today theelectric car is a car equipped with a electric motor instead of the classic diesel or petrol endothermic engine which is also called “EV” eletric vehicle. Of electric cars on the market there are many, among the most popular the Zoe and Leaf, with the novelties of the electric Peugeots e-208, and-2008 and many others.

When was the electric car born? How it is made? How does it work? Who is it recommended for?

The electric motor on cars made its first appearances in the first half of the nineteenth century with the electric carriage made by Robert Andersonwhile the first prototype of electric car was made by Thomas Parker in 1884, using special high-capacity batteries designed by him.

The electric car: when was it born?

To understand when the electric car was bornit must be pointed out that between the end of the nineteenth century and the beginning of the twentieththe car electric motor could undoubtedly be considered one of the preferred methods of transportation, for sure more comfortable compared to the fuel-powered cars of the time.

Unfortunately, the development of this electric technology was limited by the knowledge of that period and the full speed that could reach a vehicle equipped with electric motor was of only 32 Km / h.

The electric car with its inventor Thomas Parker

Electric car: how does it work?

L’electric car is powered by an engine electric which uses the electrical energy accumulated by the lithium ion battery transforming it into the mechanical energy needed to make the car move.

The compact electric motor of the Peugeot e-208

Electricity accumulated by the lithium ion battery is transferred to the electric motor thanks to theinverter.

Electric car lithium battery

This device converts the direct current of the accumulator into alternating current and sends it to the motor.

When releasing the accelerator, the car’s electric motor acts as a generator and recharge the battery; identical function is activated when braking.

Who is the electric car recommended for?

If you intend to switch to an electric car, we recommend that you fix these fundamental points well. If the answers to the three questions are yes, then the electric car will surely be a new experience for you to explode.

1. Do you have the possibility to recharge the car in a condominium box or garage? In this way you will find the car loaded every morning to be able to face the day without any problem;

2. You live next to one charging station or near a shopping center such as Lidl or Ikea where in some cases you can charge for free?

3. Do you have a daily mileage that varies between 100 and 300 km (or less)?

4. Are you willing to plan half-hour stops when you go on long journeys?

The electric car is not recommended when?

The electric car it is not recommended to those who travel over 230 km per day without being able to stop to recharge or to those who want to buy an electric car that has more than 500 km of autonomy for less than € .10.000

Electric car explanation by industry experts on the Renault ZOE

Electric car explanation to whom it is recommended, pros and cons

Electric car, what is the autonomy?

What is the range of an electric car? The electric car has the characteristic of a totally functioning silent on the road and can enjoy a instant torque which allows immediate and much faster thrust than a car equipped with a traditional engine. His autonomy is linked to the capacity of the batteries.

What is the real range of an electric car?

L’autonomy of an electric car it also depends on the outside temperature. In case of very low temperatures (eg -10 ° the autonomy drops by 25% compared to that which occurs with 23 °). In the case of the Peugeot e-2008 with 50 kWh battery, the real range varies from 195 km in the worst situation (motorway and with a temperature of -10 °) to 415 km of the best one as in the city and at low speeds on a provincial road.

Autonomy with temperature -10 ° City 275 km Highway 195 km Mixed 235 km

Autonomy with temperature + 23 ° City 415 km Highway 250 km Mixed 315 km

Fundamental element of the electric car are precisely the batteries which, to date, are the Achilles’ heel of the various manufacturers given that the penalizing element of electric cars is autonomy.

For models equipped with lithium batteriesthe manufacturers declare aautonomy which varies from 200 to 800 Km, but obviously this can vary according to the driving style adopted by the driver.

But other types of are being studied batteries such as lithium fluoride batteries or those zinc-air under development.

The new lithium ion electric car batteries

Electric car, is it time to buy it?

Perhaps the time is not yet ripe for a mass success of electric cars: the perspectives are, however, are growing especially after the decision of ban thermal cars petrol, diesel, LPG, methane and hybrids from 2035. Their diffusion should also lead to a drop in purchase prices.

Why buy an electric car?

To tu x tu the specialist on electric cars

“The continuous installation of recharging points inside and outside the cities, especially of the Fast type that allow fill up in about thirty minutes it helps to encourage the choice of Italians to purchase an electric car. Having a much better structural life than traditional cars, these vehicles also open up the second-hand market. Buying a used electric car with costs ranging from 6 to 10,000 euros can make even those who do not have a large budget decide “ tell us Salvatore Perna of Electric Mobility Rome.

Salvatore Perna of Electric Mobility ROME

Electric cars more and more popular

“Technology is progressing by leaps and bounds, this, brought back to electric cars, makes it possible to propose models that now have autonomy more than necessary for the use of 90% of Italians. Today’s electric cars are offered with ranges from 300 to 500 km at increasingly attractive prices, especially thanks to the € 6,000 eco-bonus and the discounts offered by the dealerships.“.

New Megane E-Tech Techno EV60 highway trip test autonomy test

Electric car, new lifestyle and new driving emotions

The transition toelectric car is a sea change in our lifestyle too: knowing how to appreciate alternative times and routes, being able to allow oneself to stop on long journeys. All this, however, offers a better lifestyle by relieving traffic stress and improving perception with new driving emotions.

Which electric car to choose?

If you are thinking about buying an electric car look at theupdated list of ELECTRIC CARS i consult the price list by Newsauto.it

Electric cars selection

