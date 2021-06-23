The worldwide advance of electric cars is progressing faster than previously thought. That conclusion is drawn by researchers from EY. The acceleration is due to the fact that governments are introducing increasingly strict emission regulations and consumer interest in electric cars is increasing.











Accounting firm EY thinks that electric cars will dominate global car sales by 2033, which is five years faster than previously predicted. The researchers expect that in the major car markets of Europe, the United States and China, more electric cars will be sold than petrol or diesel cars within 12 years. And by 2045, fuel-powered cars would account for less than 1 percent of global new car sales.

The demand for electric cars is driven by government regulations to discourage the use of fuel-driven cars and encourage electric driving to reduce CO2 emissions. In addition, more and more major car manufacturers are introducing popular electric models, such as Tesla, but more traditional car companies are also active on the market. General Motors introduced the electric GMC Hummer, Ford came up with an electric version of the F-150 and Peugeot and Opel launched electric versions of several popular models, such as the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa.

Investments in infrastructure for electric vehicles are also increasing the demand for EVs. In the Netherlands, for example, hundreds of charging stations must be added every day this year. However, questions are still regularly raised about the amount of charging places. The EU would not achieve its target for 2025 and there are also concerns in the Netherlands about the number of piles. The limited charging network is even said to be the main reason why some Dutch people do not like the switch to an electric car.

