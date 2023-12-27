Our Minister of Transport now has an obsession with the electric car. And even during an inspection of the construction site of a barracks in Cagliari he did not miss an opportunity to attack the BEV: “For the first time in history the European Parliament will be able to have a majority without the left, without the socialists. And this means stopping with the follies of electric-only cars and other nonsense,” declared the leader of the League. Speaking with reporters in Cagliari, on the sidelines of some meetings in view of the regional elections of 25 February 2024 and an inspection of a construction site of a police station in the capital, once again the topic was the electric car.