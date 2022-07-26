The German supermarket chain Lidl offers an electric car for 222 euros per month. You can also buy the trolley from 20,330 euros. Charging is free. For now, the offer is only valid in Germany.

Lidl was one of the first supermarkets to offer free charging stations for shoppers. Unfortunately, they proved so successful that the German chain was forced to reduce the power of those charging stations from 50 to 25 kW. This is because many people who did not come to do their shopping still hang their car on the charging station there.

Two seats

Nevertheless, Lidl remains a pioneer when it comes to electric driving, because in Germany the supermarket chain now also offers an electric car. This concerns the Elaris Finno. That is an electric car that is derived from the Chinese Zotye Zhima E30. The car is only 2.87 meters long and has two seats. See also Enem 2022 registers 1 million subscribers in one day

200 kilometers driving range

The electric motor is 48 hp strong, with which the city car reaches a top speed of 115 km/h. The battery pack has a capacity of 32 kWh, which translates into a practical range of more than 200 kilometers. The Elaris Finn is equipped with air conditioning, cruise control, navigation and DAB + radio.

Lidl app

Charging to 100 percent takes an hour with a 30 kW DC charger. Charging with a classic socket takes about five hours. The car can be rented for 222 euros per month, but is also for sale via Lidl for 20,330 euros. To qualify for the dirt-cheap car, it must be ordered via the Lidl app. The first series of one hundred cars is no longer available, but the car can also be leased for 269 euros through this website.

