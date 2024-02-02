Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A trip in Norway takes an unexpected turn when a Tesla lands in the fjord. But a sauna boat comes to the rescue.

Oslo – There are always reports of cars suddenly appearing in strange places due to incorrect navigation. However, it is rather unusual for the occupants of an electric car to be rescued from the sea by a sauna boat. However, that is exactly what happened in the Oslo Fjord in Norway, as the responsible police reported on X.

Electric car sinks in Oslo Fjord

A trip to Akershusstranda on Thursday (February 1st) came to an unexpected end in the water. This is shown by a video from an eyewitness, which was first published by the Norwegian tabloid Verden's walk has been published. A Tesla brand electric car owned by CEO Elon Musk sinks completely into the sea. The police were initially unable to clarify why the electric car ended up in the fjord. The driver told the newspaper he thought the car was parked when he hit the accelerator. But it then ended up in the water. He and another passenger escaped to the roof of the car and called for help.

A sauna boat saves the occupants of a sinking Tesla

A sauna boat that was in the immediate vicinity finally came to the rescue. On board were the skipper and two French sauna guests who, wearing only towels, drove to the sinking Tesla and pulled the two occupants out of the ice-cold water. “One of the guests came running and told me that a car had fallen into the water. Then I gave full throttle to the people who got out of the car,” sauna skipper Nicholay Nordahl (26) explained the incident Verden's walk. “We arrived just as the car went under,” he added. According to police, there were no other people in the water.

The two victims remained uninjured and were able to warm up in the sauna after the incident, as the skipper reported to the Norwegian newspaper. Nordahl stated that the water temperature at that time was only 0.5 degrees.

Unusual incident in Oslo: Men on a sauna boat rescued the driver of the car that sank next to them. (Montage) © Screenshots Video AFP

Sauna skipper speaks of an “unforgettable working day”

The Tesla driver expressed his gratitude to the newspaper: “You actually helped save our lives.” Rescue workers were already waiting on land and took the two injured people to hospital as a precaution. Pictures show how the fire brigade and rescue service rescued the electric car from the water on the Oslo quay with a crane.

Sauna skipper Nordahl later described the situation as an “unforgettable day at work” and added: “It was surreal, not exactly what you expect when you're at work. But we managed to act quickly.” (jh with AFP)

