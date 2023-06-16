Interview with the two owners, soldiers of the Gdf, of the electric car that exploded in Treviso which destroyed a house, another car and sent the neighborhood into a blackout. The car was new and worked perfectly. A ferry company has already banned its embarkation due to fire risk





You park your new car in your garage and it explodes, shattering everything around you. It’s the story of the electric Renault Zoe of 2020 that it shocked a family in Treviso and sent a neighborhood into a tailspin. The car belonged to Giovanni Dragone and his wife Valentina Elia, parents of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy, both soldiers of the Guardia di Finanzaone serving in the provincial command of Venice and the other in that of Treviso

John Dragon ad Affaritaliani:“I confirm what the fire brigade inspector told you yesterday. We really got so scared. It was quite a major explosion, nobody expects the car to explode. It was just parked. We are trying to understand the extent of the damage but between the house, another destroyed car, burning material and the rest, they are high”.

