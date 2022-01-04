Where to upload theelectric car? In addition to a normal power outlet or wall-box usually at home or in the office, an electric car is also recharged on public columns that are installed on the street. The problem is often to find them. Where am I? According to the surveys Motu-E in Italy as of 31 December 2021 there are installed 26,024 charging points And 13,233 infrastructures (stations or columns) in 10,503 public points.

To locate these charging points there are app dedicated, as the same as Enel X (JuicePass) or Next Charge. For those who are in front of a PC it is easier to find them online on the web, better available from the desktop.

Active electric car columns

In Italy there are currently 26,024 charging points and 13,233 infrastructures (stations or columns). 79% of the infrastructures are located on public land (eg road) while the remaining 21% on private land for public use (eg supermarkets or shopping centers).

In Italy there are currently 26,024 active charging points

Compared to 2020, the recharging points have grown by +6.700 (from December 2020 to December 2021), while the charging infrastructures of +3.514, with growth of + 35% and 36% respectively.

Of those present on the Italian territory about 13% of the infrastructures installed is currently unusable by end users, as it has not so far been possible to finalize the connection to the electrical network by the energy distributor or for other authorization reasons.

How to recharge an electric car VIDEO

In terms of power, the 94% of the charging points is in alternating current (AC), while the 6% in direct current (DC). Furthermore, the 17% of the points are a slow charging (with installed power equal to or less than 7 kW), the 77% with accelerated or fast charging in AC (between more than 7 kW and 43 kW), a 4% fast DC (up to 50 kW) and the remaining high power, of which 1% up to 150kW and 1% over 150 kW.

Electric car columns where they are

The 57% approximately of the charging points are located in the Northern Italy, the 23% about in Center while only the 20% in the South and in the Islands. 34% in the provincial capitals and the remainder in the other municipalities.

There Lombardy with 4.542 points is the Italian region with the most charging stations and alone owns the 17% of all points. They follow in order Lazio And Piedmont with 10% each, Veneto and Emilia Romagna at 9% and the Tuscany to 8%.

Most of the public charging points are located in Northern Italy

The six regions altogether cover the 65% of the total points in Italy and continue to grow at a steady pace.

Electric car columns map, GOOGLE

Finding an electric car charging station is practically easier thanks Goorgle Maps that from a PC or even a mobile phone allows you to locate the nearest charging point on your way.

Charging from Enel X column in alternating current AC

Electric car charging points map by Enel X

A map of electric car battery charging columns is also updated on the Enel X website, on the dedicated page with the map of the charging stations in Italy but also throughout Europe.

Electric car charging columns map by Enel X

Google users have one detailed map columns for electric cars both in the city and outside built-up areas. This map can be consulted as well as on the smartphone (APP downloadable both on Android than on iOS iPhone) also on the desktop of a PC

Search example “ROME ELECTRIC CAR COLUMNS MAP”

Map of electric car columns on Google, how does it work?

The map of the electric car columns can be consulted by typing in search form of the app the keywords: “Electric columns” or “EV charging stations”.

Then all the devices detected in that area will appear and can be sorted according to distance or times of opening. Through the app you can also leave a comment and review that column, a bit like on TripAdvisor for a restaurant.

Type 2 socket for electric car charging

The Google map for electric cars also shows the typology, the manager, the number of ports available and the charging speed.

Electric car charging map, where are they?

The map of the columns is available not only in Italy but also throughout the World and the project involves various players in global electric mobility: Tesla, Chargepoint, Chargemaster, Pod Point, SemaConnect, EVgo, Blink and Chargefox and Enel, A2A and Repower for the Italian market.

Charging station in Autogrill

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 Map of FAST EVA columns + electric car charging

👉 PARTICIPATE to the DISCUSSION map of the charging stations

👉 ELECTRIC CARS video tests

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 latest news lithium ion batteries

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK