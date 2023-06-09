Who owns an electrified car often needs services related to electric mobility. These needs are met by Stellantis group with Free2move eSolutionswhich offers a series of services to facilitate the daily use of aelectric car or plug-in hybrid. The services offered are numerous and diversified: they range from the supply of the dedicated top-up system, to the classic one wallbox for recharging at home or in the office, the ability to access with a subscription to the network of over 350,000 columns in Europe.

Free2move eSolutions wallbox for electric charging

eSolutions offers various electric charging solutions tailored for anyone buying a Stellantis brand electric or plug-in hybrid car. The activities, projects and products offered by eSolutions are numerous and diversified. It passes by easyWallbox for home charging plug&play easy to install, suitable for private use, for eProWallboxa smart, flexible and connected charging device that works up to 22 kW in three-phase and allows users and ai fleet managers control easily and remotely through a digital platform.

easyWallbox plug&play (just plug it into a normal Schukoo socket)

The easyWallbox allows you to upload a 2.3kW with installation plug&play (just plug it into a normal Schukoo-type power outlet) a 7.4 kW requiring professional installation.

eSolutions rates for top-up

eSolutions allows you to upload on the go with access to beyond 450,000 top-up points. The offers for recharging are many, Pay as you Move Beginner, Pay as you Move Advanced.

Rate “Pay as you Move Beginner“

There Pay as you Move Beginner has a pay-as-you-go rate €0.90 including VAT for each top-up session (service management cost per session) + session cost (where applied by the charging point manager) + energy cost + any extra costs. The Pay as you Move Beginner option can be activated fromeSolutions Charging app (iOS And android).

Pay as you move Advanced at €4.99 per month

Rate “Pay as you Advanced“

The Advanced is the ideal solution for those who travel longer distances and need a greater amount of electricity per month. There Pay as you move Advanced provides for a fixed monthly cost of €4.99 per month, to access one of the largest European charging networks without incurring any management costs for a single session. The rate only includes the monthly service management cost to which must be added the session cost (where applied by the charging point manager) + energy cost + any extra costs.

€25 RFID card for electric charging

There however is not familiar with the app can buy one RFID card at a cost of €25, with which to charge from the charging points of the eSolutions network or from the eProWallbox.

eSolutions Charging App

With the’eSolutions Charging app it is possible to manage all aspects related to the recharging of electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles. Furthermore, eSolutions Charging allows you to customize the eProWallbox according to your needs, all with just one click!

eSolutions Charging App

The app is a useful tool for too find charging stationsstart charging and monitor its status remotely.

Who is Free2move eSolutions

Free2move eSolutions is the joint venture between Stellantis And NHOA (formerly Engie EPS) poised to become an international leader in the design, manufacture and supply of products and services for theeMobility.

Francesco Calcara, Chief Operating Officer Free2move eSolutions

At the head of this important company within Stellantis is the Italian manager Francesco Calcaraas Chief Operating Officerwho reports directly to the Chief Executive Officer Mathilde Lheureux.

Contact eSolutions

