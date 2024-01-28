The high-power charging network for electric cars is growing in Piedmont. The installation of a new Tesla Supercharger infrastructure, the first V4 network in the region, has begun at the Torino Outlet Village. These will consist of 8 latest generation charging stations capable of supporting a full tank of energy up to 250 kW, thus guaranteeing a recharge of 275 km of autonomy in just 15 minutes. The Tesla infrastructure will be added to that Duferco already installed in the past, with 21 charging stations available to those who own an electric car.

A charging hub for everyone

This is the fourth hub in the Turin area for the American brand specializing in plug-in cars, the first of a new generation with Supercharger V4 and one of the first in Italy together with Milan, Genoa and Rome. “This is an important investment in terms of smart mobility – declares Luca Frigeri, director of Torino Outlet Village – which, thanks to the very recent installation of 8 new Tesla Supercharger columns, makes our outlet a point of reference for all those who have an electric car. Our goal is to increasingly position ourselves as a point of reference for the area, not only for shopping but for all the services that our outlet can offer, to Turin residents and tourists. Our strategic position, a few steps from the motorway and the ring road, allows the Outlet, which has a strong tourist vocation, to also be a very important hub for all travelers who need to recharge their car!”.

The wait for the new Tesla Superchargers

The arrival of the new Supercharger columns will be celebrated by a series of events at the Torino Outlet Village. From January 26th on the commercial level until February 16th the Model Y and Model S will be on display and customers will already have the opportunity to book the test drive; on the weekend of 10 and 11 February Torino Outlet Village will host Tesla test drives and customers will be able to try Model Y, the best-selling car in Europe in 2023, and Model 3, the famous recently renewed sedan.