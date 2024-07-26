Where to upload theelectric car? In addition to a normal power outlet or wallbox usually at home or in the office, an electric car can also be recharged at public charging stations installed on the road. The problem is often finding them. Where are they? According to the surveys Motu-E in Italy by 30 June 2024 for over 250,000 BEV vehicles in circulation There are almost 60,000 charging points.

To locate these charging points there are some app dedicated, like the same one of Enel X Way or Next Charge. For those in front of a PC it is easier to find them online on the web, better consulted from the desktop.

Active electric car charging stations

In Italy there are currently 56.992 charging points And 28,633 infrastructure (stations or columns), in 18,676 public pointsThe infrastructures are placed for the 72% on public landwhile for the rest 28% on private land for public use (e.g. supermarkets or shopping centres).

In Italy there are currently 36,772 active charging points

In highway as of June 30, 2024 there are 963 charging points for public use (from 657 in June 2023 and 235 in June 2022), of which 85% are of the fast direct current type and 62% exceed 150 kW of power. 41% of motorway service areas are already equipped with charging infrastructure

How to charge an electric car VIDEO

Of those present on Italian territory approximately 20% of the installed infrastructures is currently unusable from end users, as it has not been possible to finalise the connection to the electrical network by the energy distributor or for other authorization reasons (20% in DC and 11% in AC).

In terms of power, the85.11% of charging points are in alternating current (AC)while the 14.89% is direct current (DC). In detail, the8.49% of the charging points are slow charging (with installed power equal to or less than 7 kW), the 74.81% It is AC accelerated charging (above 7 kW up to 43 kW), the 0.85% It is slow charging in DC (with power up to 50 kW), the 9.04% has a power from 51 kW up to 150 kW, the 4.53% has a power between 150 kW and 350 kW included, and the remaining 0.48% has a power greater than 350 kW.

Electric car charging stations where they are

99% of the Italian territory has at least a charging point within a 20 km radius and 86% of the territory even within a radius of just 10 km. The number of charging points naturally grows exponentially as you get closer to urban centers and big cities (where there are more than 600 points available within a 10 km radius). On the motorway there are 6.8 charging points every 100 km.

Most public charging points are located in Northern Italy

In Lombardy There are 10,902 charging points (+3,245 in the last 12 months), followed by Piedmont (5,775 points, +1,261), Lazio (5,641 points, +1,290), Veneto (5,508 points, +1,088) and Emilia Romagna (4,720 points, +754). Among the provinces, Rome is in first place with 4,451 charging points (+1,052), followed by Milan (3,618 points, +1,074), Naples (2,839 points, +212), Turin (2,641 points, +634) and Brescia (1,681 points, +216).

Electric cars circulating in Italy

As of June 30, 2024, there are circulating in Italy 251,023 electric cars. Registrations of fully electric cars since the beginning of 2024 are 34,709, with an increase of 6.20% compared to the same period in 2023, mainly thanks to the boom in government incentivesnow sold out.

In Italy there are over 250,000 electric cars in circulation

Electric car charging station map, GOOGLE

Finding an electric car charging station is practically easier thanks to Goorgle Maps, which from a PC or even from a mobile phone allows you to locate the nearest charging point on their route.

Electric car charging points map by Enel X

A map of electric car battery charging stations is also updated on the Enel X website, on the dedicated page with the map of charging stations in Italy but also throughout Europe.

Google users have a detailed map columns for electric cars both in the city and outside of inhabited centers. This map can be consulted not only on the smartphone (APP downloadable both on Android that on iOS iPhone) also on desktop of a PC.

Example search “MAP OF ELECTRIC CAR STATIONS IN ROME”

Map of electric car charging stations on Google, how does it work?

The map of charging stations for electric cars can be consulted by typing in search form of the app the keywords: “electricity columns” or “EV charging stations”.

After that all the devices detected in that area will appear and you can sort them according to distance or times of opening. Through the app you can also leave a comment and reviewthat little column, a bit like what you do on TripAdvisor for a restaurant.

Type 2 socket for electric car charging

The Google map for electric cars also shows the typologyThe managerThe number of available ports and the charging speed.

Electric car charging map, where are they?

REGION STATIONS POINTS Abruzzo 494 1.080 Basilicata 298 312 Calabria 1.686 887 Campania 821 3.467 Emilia Romagna 3.312 4.253 Friuli Venezia Giulia 1.089 1.753 Lazio 2.112 4.659 Liguria 1.342 1.528 Lombardy 3.647 9.395 Marche 2.306 1.302 Molise 406 190 Piedmont 1.332 5.169 Puglia 666 1.599 Sardinia 2.115 1.677 Sicily 1.345 2.369 Tuscany 1.701 3.032 Trentino Alto Adige 654 1.676 Umbria 162 706 Valle d’Aosta 100 710 Veneto 1.409 4.914 TOTAL 26.997 50.678 Charging points by region, updated to 30 June 2024

