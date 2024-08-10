Autostrade per l’Italia’s commitment to the development and improvement of standards to support sustainable mobility continues. Starting this morning, in fact, the new tender procedures for the installation of additional stations in 60 Service Areas have been published. The tender notices – in line with the indications and authorization of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MIT) and with the measures established by the Transport Regulation Authority (ART) – provide for the installation of exclusively high-power charging stations (HPC) with a total of at least 300 kW (i.e. 150 kW per charging point) and will be divided into 10 lots and organized into two tranches.

The new procedure for motorway charging stations

The competitive procedure will be divided into two phases: the first involves the qualification of operators to express their interest – a phase that will close on September 20 – while in the second, offers must be submitted by the beginning of 2025 and then evaluated, with the aim of making the stations operational by the end of the same year. A single economic operator will be assigned a maximum of 3 lots for each of the two tranches, so as to ensure a plurality of offers to motorway users. The Service Areas are equally distributed throughout the territory crossed by the Aspi network, 28 in the Centre-South and 32 in the Centre-North, with 30 of the 60 new charging stations that will be installed on the two main North-South routes: A1 Milan-Naples and A14 Bologna-Taranto.

Electrification of the grid

The launch of the new tender procedures represents a further step forward in the vast plan for the electrification of the network carried out by the Aspi Group which already has 100 active service areas on the Aspi network to which will soon be added a further 8 awarded through the tender awarded in the month of May.