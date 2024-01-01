Paying for electric car charging is even easier in the infrastructure network of Ewiwa, the joint venture born from the synergy between Enel X Way and the Volkswagen Group. The company has in fact announced the increase in points for refilling energy where it is possible to pay using a credit/debit card directly at the charging station, with the infrastructure now including 70 stations out of the 300 points present throughout Italy.

Payment by card at the column

The service offered by Ewiwa on high-power stations therefore allows you to pay wirelessly for charging your electric car thanks to payment circuits Mastercard, Visa, Vpay and Maestro, or via Apple Pay and Google Pay also with prepaid cards in addition to the classic credit and debit cards. A possibility that also facilitates the use of the charging infrastructure for occasional customers, such as tourists traveling by electric in Italy or for those who do not yet have a subscription.

Ewiwa's satisfaction

“We are very proud to be able to announce the end of the pilot phase and the start of the operational phase of the project which has now included more than 70 charging stations throughout the national territory – said Federico Caleno, CEO of Ewiva and Head of Enel e-Mobility Italia -. As a CPO – Charging Point Operator, it is essential for us to make electric vehicle charging accessible to an increasingly large number of e-drivers, guaranteeing a fast, intuitive and comfortable experience. Through this project, we will also be able to adequately respond to occasional charging needs.”

The electric car charging network is expanding

Started in March 2023 in the HPC – High Power Charging – station in Ceprano (FR), the experimentation was then extended to 5 other sites, selected by usage rate, tourist or motor traffic in general, and proximity to any points of interest in e-drivers. The project has now come into its own more mature phase and has been extended – by the end of 2023 – from North to South in all the stations of the Ewiva ultra-fast charging network in Italy which are part of the European Miliar-E project, in line with the AFIR (Alternative Fuels Infrastructure) regulation Regulation) of the European Commission.