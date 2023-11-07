It will be held in Bologna on 16 and 17 November E-Charge 2023an event entirely dedicated to charging electric cars, the first event of this kind in Italy with a two-day event that will show the state of the art of this technology between components, infrastructures and associated services.

E-Charge 2023 appointments

130 exhibitors including international and national companies will participate in E-Charge 2023, ready to bring the main innovations related to electric vehicle charging to the Bologna Fair. The event program includes a rich program of conferences, with meetings, round tables, insights and workshops to take stock of the state of the art and offer opportunities for discussion and professional growth.

What to expect

The main event is the first edition of General States of Rechargea conference which – in collaboration with the main sector associations – will analyze opportunities and problems related to the world of EV charging involving public and private bodies, institutions and companies, whose inaugural session will be dedicated to the theme “Electric charging, a fundamental piece of the transition transport energy”.

The program of meetings at E-Charge 2023

Numerous topics addressed in the following 30 meetings scheduled, including business and financing models, distribution networks, public opinion, HPC, V2G and V2V, residential, wireless and mobile charging. Entry to the fair is free upon pre-registration, which allows access to the exhibition area , scheduled conferences and workshops. E-Charge 2023 is organized by A151 Srl, with the patronage of UNRAE, MOTUS-E, ANIE, ANIASA, ANIASA, ASSODEL, RSE, AITMM, ADACI, FAST, Elettricità Futura and Euromobility, and will take place simultaneously with three others events dedicated to mobility: Futurmotive – Expo & Talks, Fleet Manager Academy and FORTRONIC.