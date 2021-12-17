News for the recharge of electric cars, interoperability between the charging network of Be Charge and that of Duferco Energia, which allows the respective users of the two companies to charge their electric vehicles freely on the infrastructures of both networks.

Furthermore, Be Charge rewards those who wear it new customers with an offer that includes a discount coupon to be used on a single top-up, both for those inviting a friend and for the new customer.

Be Charge electric charging rates

Be Charge has updated the tariffs for electric charging with variable prices based on the power of the charging point.

Quick (AC up to 22 kW): € 0.45 / kWh

Fast (DC up to 99 kW): € 0.50 / kWh

Fast + (DC up to 149 kW): € 0.65 / kWh

Ultrafast (150 kW DC): € 0.79 / kWh

Be Charge introduces the penalty for those who do not vacate the seat after recharging

At the end of recharging if the point is not vacated by 60 minutes the penalty is triggered 0.05 euros per minute for Quick columns with alternating current up to 22 kW and equal to 0.18 euros per minute for Fast, Fast + and Ultrafast direct current columns with power starting from 50 kW. The penalty does not apply to night hours, or from 20 to 7 in the morning.

Charging electric cars with Be Charge and Duferco

All users of the platform Duferco Energia found on the D-Mobility App (Android – iOS) the Be Charge recharging points installed throughout the country, with the possibility of accessing information relating to the location of stations, the power available, the type of socket and the access methods.

Be Charge and Duferco Energia users can access the charging services of the two companies from their respective apps

Likewise, users of Be Charge can access through theBe Charge app (Android – iOS), to the same information on charging stations as Duferco Energia.

New charging points for Be Charge and Duferco Energia electric cars

The partnership also confirms the expansion strategy of both companies which already sees a significant increase in recharging points in the area in 2021.

The business plan of Be Charge in fact, it foresees the installation on the Italian territory of 30,000 charging points over the next 5-6 years, for a total investment of 150 million euros.

Likewise Duferco Energia, which pursues a strategy of vertical integration, will continue to develop its business plan based on both private charging solutions than on the public top-up service with a proposal 100% green energy both for individuals and fleets.

PHOTO electric cars 2022

