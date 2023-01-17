Renault has developed a electric car charger which supports the V2G technologyor vehicle-to-grid, of bidirectional charging. In the near future, it will allow Renault vehicles to return some of the energy stored in batteries for optimize network operation and compensate for the intermittent nature of renewable energies.

V2G bidirectional charging charger

The new converter architecture offers a charging capacity of up to 22 kW in mode three-phaseallowing the vehicle to be recharged faster while maintaining battery life.

How the V2G bi-directional charging charger works

It also allows the charger to be V2Gsince the energy stored in the battery can, for example, be re-entered the network and serve to cover the energy needs of one indipendent houseprovided that the latter is equipped with bidirectional counter.

Renault charger for charging electric cars

The bi-directional charging charger was developed by CEA and the Renault groupwho have jointly developed a power converter with a new electronic architecture directly integrated into the vehicle charger.

The charger charges up to 22 kW

Fruit of about of 3 years of research and object of 11 patents jointly deposited, this power converter, developed with innovative materials and more compact, will allow to reduce energy losses by 30%improve vehicle charging time and ensure battery sustainability.

Electric car charger, features

The charger for recharging electric cars up to 22 kW, which supports V2G, was developed by the R&D team of CEA and Groupe Renault, who combined their expertise in the field of on-board power electronics, especially semiconductor materials so-called Wide Band Gap, such as the gallium nitride (GaN) and the silicon carbide (SiC).

The new charger reduces energy losses by 30% and recharges vehicle batteries faster

Furthermore, the work of engineers to optimize the active components (semiconductors) e passive (capacitors and coils of inductive components) allowed to reduce volume and cost of the charger. Thanks to the use of ferrite materialsdedicated to high frequency, and a power injection molding process, known as Power Injection Mouldingthe converter has gained in compactness.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 All the news, car tests on RENAULT

👉 Tested Renault car videos

👉 Renault price list

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK