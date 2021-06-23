Electric car batteries, gigafactory is needed: Italvolt and Stellantis are the candidates

If you veer firmly towards the manufacture of electric cars, then it becomes strategic to have battery production plants not to depend on abroad, especially from Asia, and don’t stay on the sidelines of the automotive sector. Of course, then there is also the problem ofprocurement of raw materials increasingly rare and precious, from lithium to nickel, from cobalt to manganese, given the increase in global demand. However, recycling and the use of remanufactured batteries represent an increasingly realistic scenario. The Pnrr, which dedicates over 6 billion euros for infrastructures for sustainable mobility, reserves just one billion for the national battery, solar and wind power industry: a chapter they should fit into gigafactory projects, that is the accumulator factories for the propulsion of electric vehicles.

So, as the world runs, Italy risks being left behind. As usual. Yet something is also moving here. On the one hand, there is society Italvolt of the controversial Swedish manager Lars Carlstrom who promised to invest 4 billion on the site of the former Olivetti di Scarmagno, near Turin, for a plant, the first in Italy, which should reach 45Gwh and create 3,500 direct jobs, in addition to 10,000 of related industries. The start of construction of the gigafactory is scheduled for next year e battery production should start in 2024. Everything good? In short, there are some elements that cause perplexity. Italvolt, despite its name, is based both in Milan and in Coventry, in the north of England, but above all Carlstrom has a fairly talked about past behind him, with several entrepreneurial activities that ended badly and some legal proceedings for debts, even modest, not paid.

On the other side, everyone looks to Stellantis, our automotive giant that has decided to ride the turning point of the ecological transition. A few days ago, after a meeting at the Mise with the ministers Giancarlo Giorgetti and Andrea Orlando, the company has announced that it will also produce electric cars in Melfi, Basilicata, and that the activity of battery assembly. In terms of added value, however, putting together pieces produced elsewhere is not the same as producing on your own. Stellantis already has plans for two gigafactories in France and Germany, in a joint venture with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

Now, “we have to have the third European plant built in Italy”, explains ad Business Italians.it Simone Marinelli, coordinator of the automotive sector for Fiom. Yes but where? For Roberto Di Maulo, national secretary of Fismic, the gigafactory “must be built in Turin and in Mirafiori”, therefore “it would be wrong to do it in the South, both for logistical and economic problems. In Melfi square meters subtracted from the new line would be occupied, while in Mirafiori there is no shortage of spaces ”. Here is the delineation of the usual North-South domestic conflict: are we at risk of screwing ourselves up in the classic backyard squabbles which then end up scaring investors and making us lose ground globally? In the case of Stellantis, the Spain option, to our detriment, is around the corner. Marinelli is aware of the risks inherent in the Renzo capon syndrome and reiterates: “We must avoid putting workers and workers in opposition: we need a global vision of the company, of its role in this country and we must discuss the production missions of all the plants. , with an eye of more attention to delicate situation of the plants that produce diesel engines “.

Meanwhile, politics is also dealing with the problem and local pressures are not lacking. Thus, while the M5S deputy of the Productive Activities Commission, Luca Sut, flies high and does not compromise on the fact that Italy must have “its own gigafactory, a research and development center, as well as for the production of batteries, capable of creating increasingly innovative accumulators designed in a circular key”, in reality a politically transversal axis between the Piedmontese parliamentarians who support the Turin option. The response of the elected Lucanians will perhaps not be as strong and organized, for obvious reasons related to numbers. And one of them, the pentastellato Luciano Cillis, at first he uses fair play: “The important thing is that a gigafactory is built in Italy and that investments and employment levels are maintained”. But then he pulls out his claws: “If battery production becomes sine qua non to keep an establishment alive, then allow me to defend Melfi, the most productive site in Italy with models like the Punto or Renegade that have kept Fiat on its feet ”. Go on like this, meanwhile Spain is rubbing their hands.