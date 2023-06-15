The spread of electric cars advocated by the European institutions and part of the green transition of the automotive sector, will lead in the near future to an exponential demand for lithium batteries and a consequent need to disposal and their recovery.

Electric car batteries

The spread of electric cars requires European politics and institutions to provide regulations for the management and battery recycling. In this regard, the European Parliament has approved with 587 votes in favour9 against and 20 abstentions, the agreement reached with the Council to review the EU rules on batteries and their disposal.

The European Parliament has approved the Regulation on batteries

The new law takes into account technological developments and future challenges in the sector and will cover the entire life cycle of batteries, from design to end of life.

Electric car battery label

To better inform consumers, according to the new European Regulation, the batteries of electronic devices and electric cars will report labels And QR codes with information relating to their capacity, performance, durability, chemical composition, as well as the symbol of the “waste sorting”. Even LMT batteries, industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2 kWh and electric vehicle batteries will need to have a “digital passport” which includes battery model information, as well as specific information on the single battery and its use.

Batteries will need to have a label and QR codes

For devices three and a half years after the legislation comes into effect, portable batteries in appliances must be designed so that consumers can remove and replace them easily by themselves.

European electric car battery regulation

Below are the main innovations of the European regulation on batteries for electric cars:

a a mandatory carbon footprint statement and label for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, light transport vehicle (LMT) batteries (e.g. for electric scooters and bicycles) and industrial rechargeable batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh;

for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, light transport vehicle (LMT) batteries (e.g. for electric scooters and bicycles) and industrial rechargeable batteries with a capacity greater than 2kWh; Designing portable batteries into appliances so that consumers can remove and replace them easily ;

; A digital battery passport for LMT batteries, industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2 kWh and EV batteries;

for LMT batteries, industrial batteries with a capacity greater than 2 kWh and EV batteries; A policy of due diligence for all economic operators, with the exception of SMEs;

for all economic operators, with the exception of SMEs; Goals stricter waste collection: for portable batteries – 45% by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030; for LMT batteries – 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031;

stricter waste collection: for portable batteries – 45% by 2023, 63% by 2027 and 73% by 2030; for LMT batteries – 51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031; Minimum levels of recovered materials from battery waste: lithium – 50% by 2027 and 80% by 2031; cobalt, copper, lead and nickel – 90% by 2027 and 95% by 2031;

from battery waste: lithium – 50% by 2027 and 80% by 2031; cobalt, copper, lead and nickel – 90% by 2027 and 95% by 2031; Minimum levels of recycled content from production and consumer waste for use in new batteries : eight years after the regulation came into force – 16% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 6% for lithium and 6% for nickel; 13 years after entry into force: 26% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 12% for lithium and 15% for nickel.

The lithium and cobalt in the batteries are recyclable materials

The next step is the formal approval of the text by the European Councilbefore its publication in Official Journal of the EU and subsequent entry into force.

