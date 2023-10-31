Muc022 holder of the autonomy record for electric cars



Beating the range record for electric cars held by Mercedes. This was the team’s goal TUfast Ecoa group of students of the Technical University of Munich (TUM) who worked on the nominated project in Germany Muc022.

Electric car autonomy record

With the Muc022 project, the TUfast Eco team aimed straight at beating the previous one autonomy record for electric cars established by Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX in 2022. The German company had achieved just over a thousand kilometers with a car the size of a sedan and a battery pack of 100 kWh.

The guys’ approach, on the other hand, is more focused on maximum performance without particular compromises to make it usable on everyday roads. Therefore principles such as lightness, efficiency in energy delivery and minimum aerodynamic or rolling resistance are the basis of the result achieved.

Muc022 with the students ofTechnical University of Munich.

There Muc022 it’s an electric car that looks like one single-seater made of composite materials on a three-wheel base. This allows you to reduce the weight, with the scale stopping at only 170 kg. It also allows you to minimize friction with the asphalt and the air, with the classic teardrop line with an aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.159 And only three wheels in contact with the road. Thus eliminating energy waste.

Also regarding the powertrain different solutions have been adopted compared to Mercedes-Benz. In fact, in addition to a significantly smaller battery pack, of just 15.5 kWhthe major innovation of the Muc022 lies in the management of the direct current flow coming from the batteries.

Electric car prototype, Muc022, capable of traveling over 2000 km

Unlike the rest of the automotive industry, which focuses on new types of batteries with millions of investments, the university students use the same lithium batteries on the market. Their efforts focused on making more efficient use of the energy generated.

Much of the astonishing result is the result ofhighly advanced inverter and the management it performs in recovering and delivering energy. Performance-wise, the Muc022 has the ability to go up to 45 km/h using a 400W permanent magnet synchronous motor. During testing it recorded an energy consumption of 0.6 kWh/100 km.

New rworld record of autonomy for electric cars

To minimize the impact of atmospheric phenomena such as headwinds, rain or temperatures that would have reduced the efficiency of the vehicle, the record attempt was held inside a hangar during the activities‘IAA Mobility of Munichor the fair dedicated to electric mobility.

The car traveled for 99 hours setting a new range record for electric cars. In total the Muc022 has covered 2,573 km to one average of 25 km/h to maintain maximum efficiency.

Muc022 during the activities l‘IAA Mobility of Munich.

It is certainly a car that little is adapted to the needs of everyday roadsbut the technologies developed and tested on these prototypes they will lay the foundations for future production. At the moment the range and price of electric cars are the two reasons that turn customers away the most. Solutions like the Muc022 can give the industry hope for greater autonomy for future cars.

Muc022 in the record hangar

