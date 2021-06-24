Joe Biden gives the final push. In 2033, for the first time, more electric cars will be sold worldwide than fuel cars, more than five years earlier than previously assumed. That is the conclusion reached by consultancy firm EY in a new study into the sale of electric cars.

According to the research, a prediction based on artificial intelligence, only 1 percent of global car sales will be in the non-electric category by 2045. In China and Europe in particular, development will be rapid in the coming years. The turning point for China is in 2033, for Europe as early as 2028.

Yet the forwarding of the global turning point is also largely due to another country: the United States. EY’s research offers one of the first glimpses into the potential effects of US President Joe Biden’s recently announced ambitious electrification program.

EY expects that by 2036 more electric cars will be sold in the United States than fuel cars. That is largely the result of a $174 billion investment program from Biden. So far, the United States has lagged far behind Europe and China in electrifying transportation. Under the previous president, Donald Trump, fuel-driven driving was promoted.

Biden now wants to revolutionize that as part of the United States’ return to the Paris climate agreement. The multi-billion dollar investment includes the start of large-scale battery production in the United States and tax benefits for the purchase of electric cars from American manufacturers. The government – ​​postal services, school buses – will also accelerate the transition to electric driving and it is intended that half a million charging stations will be built in the United States by 2030.

According to EY, this American support for electric driving has a significant influence on the moment when the electric car becomes dominant in the world. “These are ambitious goals,” researcher Randy Miller told Bloomberg on Wednesday. “It will have a big effect.”

In Europe and China, too, government support is largely responsible for accelerating electrification, EY said – although the study also notes that young people are increasingly explicitly looking for an electric car. Last year there was increasing talk in Europe about setting a deadline for the sale of fuel cars. The United Kingdom has already set it at 2030 (hybrids up to 2035).

The Netherlands is also lobbying in Brussels for an ‘exit’ in 2030. In 2020, approximately one in five cars sold in the Netherlands was an electric model. In total, about 356,000 cars were sold.

