From the China comes a new one electric car able to achieve i 1,000km range (1,032 km according to the Chinese cycle CLTP) with only one recharge. It’s about the Zeekr 001a crossover produced by the giant Geely. For the moment it will only be on sale in China, where it is available in suns 1,000 specimensbut could also arrive in Europewhere the presence of is increasing Chinese electric cars.

Electric car 1,000km on one charge

Zeekr 001 is an electric car that travels 1,000 km on a single charge, thanks to the CATL 140 kWh Qilin battery third generation, with proprietary technology cell-to-pack. It is the electric car with the longest range in the world. The electric motor releases on the rear axle 271 HP of power and 342 Nm.

The range of the Zeekr 001 electric car exceeds 1,000 km

A version with is also available 100 kWh batterywhich guarantees 741km range.

It is also offered in an a version four-wheel drivewith double engine and total power of 543 HP and 686 Nm of torque. In this case the associated battery may have a capacity of 86 kWh or 100 kWwith an autonomy respectively of 546km and 656km.

Zeekr 001 is also a 543 HP 4×4

The mileage values ​​are approved according to the chinese cycle CLTC, decidedly wider and less reliable than the European one WLTP extension.

Zeekr 001 the electric car with the longest range in the world

Zeekr 001, probably the longest-range electric car in the world, was born on the same platform as the SEA modular platform (Sustainable Experience Architecture) by Geely, also used by the new one Smart #1. It shows up with shooting brake bodywork and is 497 cm long, 199 wide, 156 high, with a wheelbase of 300 cm.

Zeekr 001 cockpit

Inside the instrument panel integrates a instrument cluster of 8.8 inches and a central control screen dedicated to the multimedia system 14.7 inches. In the back row are two more 5.7 inch touchscreen display.

Price Zeekr 001

In China, the price of the Zeekr 001 varies from 300,000 to 386,000 ¥, equal to 41,000-52,300 euros. Its production is limited to only 1,000 specimens. Perhaps we will also see it in Europe but at higher prices.

Photo Zeekr 001

