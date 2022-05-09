Sometimes we wonder where we will arrive. Where will the futureincreasingly technological? What will be the new solutions to everyday needs? The world ofautomotive it is one of the most advanced in this case where manufacturers try to amaze by placing on the market new and increasingly technological and electrified cars that can be very useful but also arouse keen interest from the public.

Stella Vita, the electric camper, a real self-contained house on wheels

The last concerns the camper of the company Solar Teama pioneering company in the development of sustainable energy cars that has created a self-sufficient house on wheels

The interior space of the “Stella Vita” camper, a real car on wheels, increases thanks to the extendable roof

Features electric camper

The name of this electric camper that uses solar energy is “Stella Vita “. At first glance it looks almost like a small plane, but its shape is designed to accommodate the photovoltaic panels on the roof and his drop-shaped bodywork to maximize aerodynamics. In motion, the vehicle no longer takes on the appearance of a piper, but joins the fluid body lines that maximize range.

A true electric motorhome with extendable solar panels

Before we talked about autonomy, well the Stella Vita has set as its main goal that of covering as many kilometers as possible with a recharge. Its autonomy is attested on 700 Kmall thanks to the battery and the solar panels, which can be if desired open when stationary, they take up well 17.5 square meters. V.

Solar panels that power the Stella Vita electric camper

This camper tries to bring to the market a type of car that can be autonomous in terms of charging and that has the necessary space for a family vacation.

The team that developed the self-sufficient car on wheels, the “Stella Vita” electric camper

“Stella Vita is a self-sufficient house on wheels. This means that it can be self-sufficient from an energy point of view thanks to solar panels on the roof which make it potentially independent from the charging stations. The vehicle can generate solar energy to move, heat the water in the shower, watch TV, charge a laptop or make coffee ”.

This is how the company that has great confidence in the success of the project describes the product.

