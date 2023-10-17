Continue to pursue the case Mestre in Italy. Because now we have to talk about a case: the tragedy that resulted in the death of 21 people caused by an electric bus that collapsed from an overpass in the Venetian town was not an isolated episode. In recent days another similar case occurred: same bus, same company, fortunately different epilogue, with 15 injured after the vehicle did not swerve and ended up against the porticoes of a building. But now a has popped up third similar case.

A third case resurfaces

That dates back to last June 16th, when the vehicle in question had crashed into the trailer of a heavy vehicle on a roundabout in Marghera, in the province of Venice. The former driver of the “La Linea” company who was driving that Yutong electric bus at the time explained: “Several days earlier I had reported that the bus was accelerating spontaneously. And that when I tried to slow down, instead of braking, it picked up speed. I wasn’t believed and they laughed at me“. As announced by Il Corriere della Sera, the company has denied the problem four months ago, also thanks to an insurance report that ruled out a mechanical defect.

Suspension of traffic

However, this did not slow down the decision suspend starting yesterday the use of all 24 electric buses of the La Linea company: the company has decided to block not only those of the Municipality of Venice contract, which had already decided this last Saturday, but all park provided. Other cities those who have them are evaluating what to do: in Padua, for example, the suspension was announced as a precaution, not in Bergamo where checks have increased anyway.

The checks begin

“I confirm that a good part of these vehicles purchased in September 2022 It has already passed its annual inspection – Massimo Fiorese, managing director of La Linea and dealer for Italy of Yutong, wanted to clarify – Four more are booked next week. Despite being certain of the reliability of these buses, in order to clarify any doubts, we made ourselves available to the Municipality of Venice”. In the newspaper we read how today they will begin first technical checks in a workshop authorized by the ministry: there will be a trusted technician from the administration, one from the manufacturer and one from La Linea.